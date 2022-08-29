Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Livent Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTHM   US53814L1089

LIVENT CORPORATION

(LTHM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
32.41 USD   -1.46%
04:06pLivent's Gilberto Antoniazzi to Speak at the Cowen 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference
PR
08/26Factbox-Automakers accelerate drive to secure battery raw materials
RE
08/09CICC Research Initiates Livent at Outperform With $27.30 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Livent's Gilberto Antoniazzi to Speak at the Cowen 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

08/29/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Gilberto Antoniazzi, chief financial officer, will speak at Cowen's 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference, being conducted virtually on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 1:40 p.m. ET.  Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen123/lthm/2021754.  A replay of the event will also be available via the same link for a period of 90 days.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit Livent.com

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livents-gilberto-antoniazzi-to-speak-at-the-cowen-15th-annual-global-transportation--sustainable-mobility-conference-301613935.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about LIVENT CORPORATION
04:06pLivent's Gilberto Antoniazzi to Speak at the Cowen 15th Annual Global Transportation & ..
PR
08/26Factbox-Automakers accelerate drive to secure battery raw materials
RE
08/09CICC Research Initiates Livent at Outperform With $27.30 Price Target
MT
08/05Deutsche Bank Adjusts Livent Price Target to $26 From $24, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
08/04LIVENT CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
08/04Mizuho Securities Adjusts Livent's Price Target to $30 From $34, Maintains Neutral Rati..
MT
08/03Albemarle's lithium sales surge after supply contracts renegotiated
RE
08/02Livent Earnings Surge as Revenue More Than Doubles in Q2; Raises 2022 Sales Guidance
MT
08/02LIVENT : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02LIVENT : RELEASES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIVENT CORPORATION
More recommendations