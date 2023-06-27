Communications services companies rose sharply as traders rotated into cyclical, high-risk sectors.

Group Black is in talks to buy a majority stake in the publisher of Sports Illustrated, The Wall Street Journal reported, its latest attempt to expand the ad inventory it can sell to marketers interested in Black-owned media.

Shares of LiveOne, which operates streaming platforms for live sports and other events, sold off after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter.

