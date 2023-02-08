Advanced search
    LVO   US53814X1028

LIVEONE, INC.

(LVO)
LiveOne Completes $2M Restructuring of CPS, Including Additional $600k Feb. 1st

02/08/2023 | 06:02am EST
Rebrands subsidiary as CPSOne and partners with Michael Schnieder to roll up streetwear brands

LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today that it has completed a $2M restructuring of its clothing and accessories subsidiary, Custom Personalization Solutions (CPS), which LiveOne has rebranded as CPSOne. The restructuring includes a partnership between LiveOne and fashion industry expert Michael Schnieder, created to roll up various streetwear and celebrity brands of athletic footwear, tshirts, ball caps and other casual wear.

LiveOne’s CEO and Chairman, Robert Ellin, said, “This is an exciting time for LiveOne, as we endeavor to restructure all our subsidiaries and divisions to make them more profitable. Michael’s expertise in building brands in the fashion world is impressive, and we are anticipating some great things out of this partnership.”

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its “Social Gloves” PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of January 17, 2023, the Company has accrued a paid and free ad-supported membership base of 2.7 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter at @liveone.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, distribution or transaction, including the proposed special dividend and spin-out of PodcastOne, Slacker or its pay-per-view business, the timing of the consummation of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to consummation of such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne's or Slacker’s ability to list on a national exchange; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 29, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on November 17, 2022, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

** Included in the total number of members for the reported periods are certain members which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these members.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about LIVEONE, INC.
06:02aLiveOne Completes $2M Restructuring of CPS, Including Additional $600k Feb. 1st
BU
02/07Liveone, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial..
AQ
02/07LiveOne Debt Holders Exchange $21 Million for Preferred Shares Convertible at $2.10 per..
BU
02/02LiveOne to Announce Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Investor Webca..
BU
02/02Liveone And Next Step Talent Present : SoCal Pop-Rock Trio Emblem3 Virtual Album Release P..
BU
01/27LiveOne to Launch All-Stars Talent Competition on March 31, Winner Gets $100,000 Includ..
MT
01/27LiveOne Launches All-Stars Talent Competition Series, Starting March 31, 2023 Final Com..
BU
01/25LiveOne Appoints Jim Berk to PodcastOne Board of Directors
BU
01/19LiveOne Breaks Multiple Records Including Adjusted EBITDA* of $9 Million for First Nine..
BU
01/11Liveone, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on LIVEONE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 99,6 M - -
Net income 2023 -8,44 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -9,76x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 87,5 M 87,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 192
Free-Float 73,4%
Technical analysis trends LIVEONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,00 $
Average target price 5,19 $
Spread / Average Target 419%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Scott Ellin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dermot McCormack President
Aaron Sullivan CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, EVP & Controller
Jay Evan Krigsman Independent Director
Craig L. Foster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVEONE, INC.55.40%87
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.2.60%44 783
HYBE CO., LTD.9.22%6 216
CLOUD MUSIC INC.27.29%2 666
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION5.90%1 885
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.17.47%1 690