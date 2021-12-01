LiveOne : Investor Presentation – November 2021

The information in this presentation is provided to you by LiveOne, Inc. (the "Company") solely for informational purposes and is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any security or instrument of the Company, or to participate in any investment activity or trading strategy, nor may it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment in the United States or anywhere else.
Rebranding and Name Change to "LiveOne"
The Company recently rebranded and changed its name from LiveXLive Media, Inc. to LiveOne, Inc. and changed its Nasdaq Stock Symbol to "LVO".
As part of LiveOne's rebranding of its businesses as the "ONE" brand, LiveOne plans to rebrand its individual subsidiaries and businesses as follows:
Its podcasting business, PodcastOne, will remain branded as PodcastOne
Its music subscription business, Slacker, will be branded as "SlackerOne"
Its pay-per-view business is anticipated to be spun out as a separate public company and will be branded as "PPVOne"
Its live music business, React Presents, will be branded as "ReactOne"
Its merchandising business, CPS, will be branded as "PersonalizedMerchOne"
Separately, LiveOne intends to spin-out its existing pay-per-view business as a separate public company, PPVOne, and plans to distribute a portion of the new company's equity to LiveOne's stockholders, anticipated to take place by March 31, 2022, in each case subject to obtaining applicable approvals and consents and compliance with applicable rules and regulations and public market trading and listing requirements.
LiveOne at a Glance
The onlyall-in-oneglobal streaming platform dedicated to streaming of live music, entertainment, podcasts, vodcasts, audio and video content
Delivers live entertainment to millions of fans in220+ countries
Offers premium live streams from the world's top festivals and concerts, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, vodcasts, and original video and audio content connecting artists to their fans 24/7
Complementary Portfolio of Assets and Brands
Listen
Watch
Attend
Engage
Transact
We give fans, brands, and bands the best seat in the house
Premium Content with Global Reach
4.7B+
2,000+
Audio Listens
Artists Streamed
since 01/01/20
since 01/01/20
221
Livestreamed Music Events
since 01/01/20
1,500+
Hours of Live Music
since 01/01/20
Platforms
O&O TikTok
Facebook Twitter
YouTube Dailymotion
Twitch STIRR
220+
294M+
Countries and
People reached via
territories
24-hour OTT
Reached by Live
streaming channel
Music Streaming
1.33M+1
Paid Subscribers
(11/29/21)
Podcasting
Over 235 shows and
distributes over 300 podcast
episodes per week
