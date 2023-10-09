LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) is anaward-wining, creator-first, music entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events.
LIVEONE, INC. (NASDAQ: LVO)
- Recent Share Price: $1.01
- 52-WeekRange: $.48 - $2.19
- Shares Outstanding: 90.2 million
- Market Capitalization: $91million
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Company guidance for consolidated FY 2024 ended 3/31/24: revenue of $123M - $130M with record Adjusted EBITDA* of $12M - $16M
- Company guidance for audio division (Slacker Radio and PodcastOne) FY 2024 ended 3/31/24: revenue of $103M - $110M with record Adjusted EBITDA* of $18M - $21M
- Record Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* of
$10.9M for Full-Year Fiscal 2023 - a $24.4M Improvement - Revenue of $99.6M
- LiveOne has repurchased approx. 3.2 million shares of common stock under its Buyback Program as of 9/13/2023 leaving capacity to repurchase an additional $4.75M worth of shares
FREEMIUM MEMBERSHIPS CONTENT PAIRED WITH DISTRIBUTION PLATFORM
- Revenue model includes multiple monetization paths, including memberships, advertising, live events, sponsorship, PPV, merchandise sales, licensing, NFTs, and ticketing.
- For the past 9 years, nearly all new Tesla EVs sold in the U.S. come with a paid membership to LiveOne's Slacker Radio which is paid by Tesla.
- As of 9/14/2023:
- 3.3M+ Total Members
- 2.4M+ Paid Members**
- 880K Free Ad-supported Members
- 6.6B+ Audio Listens since 1/1/2020
- Membership Plans from $0 to$9.99 per Month
LIVEONE, INC. REVENUE (FY ends March 31st)
2018
- $7.2M
2019
- $33.7M
LISTEN, WATCH, ATTEND,
2020
- $38.7M
2021
- $65.2M
ENGAGE AND TRANSACT
2022
- $117M
2023
- $99.6M
2024
- $123M - $130M (Company Guidance)
LIVEONE'S MODEL ADDRESSES SIX LARGE MARKET VERTICALS THROUGH ITS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARIES
- Over 660 million paid music subscribers globally in 2023- estimated to grow to 1.1 billion by 2030
- Podcast ad spend expected to exceed $2B in 2026
- Global video streaming mkt. expected to be $252B by 2029
- Global licensed merch market expected to be $500B by 2030
- Global live streaming PPV mkt. expected to be $2.3B by 2027
PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a leading advertiser- supported podcast company offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers.
- Shares of PodcastOne common stock began trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "PODC" on 9/8/2023.
- LiveOne owns approx. 81% of PODC's common stock and will continue to consolidate PODC's financial results.
- PODC raised proforma revenue guidance for FY 2024 to $47-$51M with Operating Adjusted EBITDA of $4 -$5M
- PODC was 10th in PODTRAC's Podcast Industry Top Publishers Rankings for August 2023.
PPVOne ("PPV")
Since launching its PPV platform in 2020, LiveOne has generated approx. $26.1 million of sales in live and pay-per-view related events.
Nelly
Pitbull
Social Gloves
Trace Adkins
- LiveOne intends to spin-out its existing PPV business, PPVOne, as a separate public company and it plans to distribute a portion of the new company's equity to LiveOne's stockholders, anticipated to take place in FY 2024.
MANAGEMENT / BOARD
• Management and Board include executives from:
Adam Carolla
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Jordan Harbinger
LadyGang
- PodcastOne now generates more than 600M downloads per year, has over 350 podcast episodes per week and 200+ advertisers.
- 177 million people listen to podcasts. Analysts predict podcast ad spending to exceed $2 billion in 2026.
LINEAR AND OTT DISTRIBUTION
SPONSORSHIP / ADVERTISING
- Over 300 ad and sponsorship deals including Pepsi, McDonald's, KFC, Hyundai, Corona, Porsche, Chipotle, State Farm, J.M. Smucker, Kia, White Claw, Mike's Hard Lemonade, and Mentos Pure Fresh Gum, and through LiveOne's multi-year livestream partnership with iHeartRadio, Progressive Insurance, Capital One, Ally Financial, Goya, Country Crock, St. Jude and OGX.
OTHER INFO
- LiveOne recently launched its first celebrity-back product, "Birthday Sex" chardonnay, in collaboration with R&B star Jeremih and renowned wine maker Russell Bevan.
- In August 2023, Slacker Radio appointed Microsoft veteran Bill Wittress as Head of Business Development & Partnerships.
- LiveOne previously announced it has engaged J.P. Morgan to run a process to explore strategic alternatives in order to enhance shareholder value, including a strategic acquisition, divestiture, merger, sale or other form of business combination.
- Analyst Coverage by ROTH, Ladenburg, and Alliance Global Partners.
- To listen to a replay of the Q1 Fiscal 2024Financial Results & Business Update Webcast,Click Here
- To view the most recent investor deck,Click Here
Email us for more information at ir@LiveOne.com• 269 South Beverly Drive, Suite 1450, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
This document and links herein contain "forward-looking statements" (FLS) within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These FLS represent management's judgment and expectations, but actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these FLS. LiveOne's (LVO) business is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties as described in LVO's filings with the SEC available at https://www.sec.gov/, including LVO's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These materials do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities of LVO. Information provided as of10/06/2023.
LiveOne Inc. published this content on 09 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2023 14:29:23 UTC.