LiveOne, Inc. is a creator, music, entertainment and technology platform company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, distribution and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting and music-related streaming and video content. The Company provide services through over-the-top (OTT) application powered by Slacker (LiveOne App) called LiveOne. Its services are delivered through digital streaming transmissions over the Internet and/or through satellite transmissions and may be accessed on users? desk-top, tablets, mobile devices (iOS, Android), Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, OTT, STIRR and XUMO. The Company's users can also access its music platform from its websites, including www.liveone.com and www.slacker.com. Its users may also access podcasts on www.podcastone.com or its PodcastOne app and acquire merchandise and gifts on www.personalizedplanet.com and www.limogesjewelry.com. The Company provides content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events.

Sector Entertainment Production