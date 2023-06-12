Advanced search
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind LivePerson Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 23, 2023

06/12/2023
NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention LivePerson, Inc. ("LivePerson") (NASDAQ: LPSN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in LivePerson, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/liveperson-class-action-submission-form?prid=40621&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against LivePerson includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LivePerson failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (2) LivePerson's third quarter financial statements, ended in September 30, 2022 failed to disclose its subsidiary, WildHealth's, suspension of Medicare reimbursement; (3) as a result, LivePerson's fourth quarter 2022 revenue would be affected; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 23, 2023

Aggrieved LivePerson investors only have until June 23, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-liveperson-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-23-2023-301847628.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


