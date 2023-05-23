Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LivePerson, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPSN   US5381461012

LIVEPERSON, INC.

(LPSN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-22 pm EDT
4.580 USD   +3.62%
05:46aLpsn Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 23, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of LivePerson, Inc. Shareholders
PR
05/22LPSN Investors Have Opportunity to Lead LivePerson, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
05/22ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages LivePerson, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Filed by the Firm - LPSN
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LPSN ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 23, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of LivePerson, Inc. Shareholders

05/23/2023 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: May 10, 2022 to March 16, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 23, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in LPSN:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/liveperson-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=39720&from=4

LivePerson, Inc. NEWS - LPSN NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that LivePerson, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LivePerson failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (2) LivePerson's third quarter financial statements, ended in September 30, 2022 failed to disclose its subsidiary, WildHealth's, suspension of Medicare reimbursement; (3) as a result, LivePerson's fourth quarter 2022 revenue would be affected; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in LivePerson you have until June 23, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased LivePerson securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the LPSN lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/liveperson-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=39720&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lpsn-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-23-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-liveperson-inc-shareholders-301831533.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about LIVEPERSON, INC.
05:46aLpsn Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 23, 2023 in th..
PR
05/22LPSN Investors Have Opportunity to Lead LivePerson, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
05/22ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages LivePerson, Inc. Investors with Losses to S..
PR
05/22Class Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind LivePerson Investors of a Lead..
PR
05/20GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages LivePerson, Inc. Investors to Secure Coun..
NE
05/19LIVEPERSON CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plai..
PR
05/19Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of LivePerson, Inc. - LPS..
PR
05/19LPSN Jakubowitz Law Reminds LivePerson Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of Jun..
PR
05/18Lpsn Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies LivePerson, Inc. Investors of a Class Actio..
PR
05/17FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of ..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIVEPERSON, INC.
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer