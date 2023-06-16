Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  LivePerson, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    LPSN   US5381461012

LIVEPERSON, INC.

(LPSN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-15 pm EDT
3.620 USD   +10.37%
LPSN Jakubowitz Law Reminds LivePerson Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 23, 2023

06/16/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/liveperson-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40870&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased LivePerson between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 23, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, LivePerson, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LivePerson failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (2) LivePerson's third quarter financial statements, ended in September 30, 2022 failed to disclose its subsidiary, WildHealth's, suspension of Medicare reimbursement; (3) as a result, LivePerson's fourth quarter 2022 revenue would be affected; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lpsn-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-liveperson-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-23-2023-301852621.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
