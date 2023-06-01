Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LivePerson, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPSN   US5381461012

LIVEPERSON, INC.

(LPSN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-31 pm EDT
3.680 USD   -2.39%
05:46aLpsn Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies LivePerson, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline
PR
05/31FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of LivePerson, Inc. - LPSN
PR
05/31LivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LPSN LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies LivePerson, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

06/01/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in LivePerson, Inc. ("LivePerson" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LPSN) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of LivePerson investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/liveperson-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=40105&wire=4

LPSN investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) LivePerson failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (2) LivePerson's third quarter financial statements, ended in September 30, 2022 failed to disclose its subsidiary, WildHealth's, suspension of Medicare reimbursement; (3) as a result, LivePerson's fourth quarter 2022 revenue would be affected; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in LivePerson during the relevant time frame, you have until June 23, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lpsn-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-liveperson-inc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301839524.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
