Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

As further described below under Item 5.07 below, at the Annual Meeting (as defined below), the stockholders of LivePerson, Inc. (the "Company") approved (i) the amendment of the Company's 2019 Stock Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares available for issuance under the terms of that plan by 2,300,000 shares and (ii) the amendment of the Company's 2019 Employee Stock Purchase Plan to increase the number of shares available for issuance under that plan by 1,000,000 shares. Descriptions of the material terms of each plan are set forth under the headings "Proposal No. 5 Amendment to the 2019 Stock Incentive Plan" and "Proposal No. 6 Amendment to the 2019 Employee Stock PurchasePlan" in the proxy statement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 8, 2023, which descriptions are hereby incorporated into this Item 5.02 by reference. The Company intends to approve amended and restated versions of each plan solely to incorporate each plan's approved amendment.

The Company's Board of Directors had previously adopted the amendments to the Company's 2019 Stock Incentive Plan and the Company's 2019 Employee Stock Purchase Plan, subject to stockholder approval. All executive officers of the Company are eligible to participate in the Stock Incentive Plan and Employee Stock Purchase Plan.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The Company held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually via live audio webcast on October 5, 2023 (the "Annual Meeting"). As of August 11, 2023, the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were a total of 78,010,303 shares of the Company's common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, constituting all of the outstanding voting securities of the Company. At the Annual Meeting, the holders of 55,670,569 shares of the Company's common stock were represented in person or by proxy, and therefore a quorum was present.

At the Annual Meeting, the stockholders elected the following Class II director nominees to serve on the Company's Board of Directors until the Company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and until such directors' successors shall have been duly elected and qualified, with the following voting results:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Abstain Broker Non-Votes Jill Layfield 36,857,728 10,859,058 18,201 7,935,582 Director Votes For Votes Withheld Abstain Broker Non-Votes James Miller 37,619,428 10,073,157 42,402 7,935,582

At the Annual Meeting, the stockholders also ratified the Audit Committee's appointment of BDO USA, LLP as the Company's independent registered accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 with the following voting results:

Votes For Votes Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 54,953,619 382,559 334,391 -

At the Annual Meeting, the stockholders also approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, with the following voting results:

Votes For Votes Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 42,041,625 5,659,657 33,705 7,935,582

At the Annual Meeting, the stockholders also approved, on an advisory non-binding basis, that the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers should be held every year, with the following voting results: