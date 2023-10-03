Notice

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "vision" or "should," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly the "Risk Factors" included in our periodic Form 10-K and Form 10-Q reports, for factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those we project. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof and LivePerson, Inc. (the "Company") assumes no obligation to update such statements. This presentation includes adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, which supplements the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to supersede or replace the Company's GAAP results. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and a detailed reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included in the Appendix to this presentation. The following forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary materially from these forward-looking measures. The Company does not present a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (or otherwise present such forward-looking GAAP measures) because it is impractical to forecast certain items without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting, within a reasonable range, the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items, including amortization of purchased intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, contingent earn-out adjustments, restructuring costs, depreciation, other litigation, consulting and other employee costs, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, acquisition and divestiture costs, interest income (expense), net, and other expense (income), net, which depend on future events that the Company is unable to predict. Depending on the size of these items, they could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results. We obtained market, industry and other data in this presentation from our own internal estimates and research, publicly available information about industry and general publications and research, surveys and studies conducted by third parties. While we believe that the publications, research, surveys and studies that we have used is reliable, we have not independently verified the information from third-party sources. While we believe our internal estimates and research are reliable and the market definitions are appropriate, neither such estimates and research nor these definitions have been verified by an independent source.