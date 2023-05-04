Advanced search
    LPSN   US5381461012

LIVEPERSON, INC.

(LPSN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:08:34 2023-05-04 am EDT
4.275 USD   +0.83%
09:04aLiveperson Investors : June 23, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
BU
05/02No More Bot Building : Bella AI, the first-of-its-kind AI assistant platform, creates bots safe for business in just minutes
PR
05/02Liveperson Announces the Debut of Bella Ai, A First-Of-Its-Kind Ai Assistant Platform That Anyone Can Use to Create Their Own Ai in Minutes
CI
LivePerson Investors: June 23, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

05/04/2023 | 09:04am EDT
National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP encourages investors in LivePerson, Inc. (“LivePerson” or the “Company”) who suffered losses from purchasing LivePerson securities (NASDAQ: LPSN) between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023 to contact us immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against LivePerson. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is June 23, 2023.

Class Period: May 10, 2022 – March 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 23, 2023

Case information: lieffcabraser.com/securities/liveperson

Contact us: Email or text investorinfo@lchb.com or call 1-800-541-7358

LivePerson, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in New York, New York, provides conversational mobile and online messaging services to customers. WildHealth is a subsidiary of LivePerson. WildHealth uses algorithms to analyze patients’ genetics and biometrics to provide healthcare advice.

The action alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LivePerson had material weaknesses with its internal controls that it failed to address; (2) LivePerson failed to disclose that Medicare reimbursement for WildHealth had been suspended before September 30, 2022; and (3) as a result, LivePerson’s revenue attributable to WildHealth’s participation in a Medicare demonstration program for the fourth quarter of 2022 was going to be negatively affected.

On February 28, 2023, before market hours, LivePerson announced that it would be unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) on time. On this news, the price of LivePerson stock fell $1.69 per share, or 14.31%, to close at $10.12 per share on February 28, 2023.

On March 6, 2023, before market hours, the Company disclosed that it was reviewing WildHealth’s revenue. The Company further disclosed that it anticipated that its review of WildHealth’s revenue would affect the Company’s revenue because WildHealth had been suspended from participating in the Medicare reimbursement program in November 2022. On this news, the price of LivePerson stock fell $0.19, or 1.78%, to close at $10.00 on March 7, 2023.

On March 15, 2023, after market hours, the Company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company disclosed that its total revenue for the fourth quarter decreased by 1% year-over-year. The Company also disclosed that, as of December 31, 2022, the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were not effective. On this news, the price of LivePerson stock fell $5.64, or 57.73%, to close at $4.13 per share on March 16, 2023.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with over 120 attorneys in offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville, and Munich, Germany, is an internationally-recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility. Recognized as a “Plaintiffs’ Powerhouse” by Law360, Lieff Cabraser has litigated some of the most important civil cases in the United States, and has assisted clients in recovering over $127 billion in verdicts and settlements. For over 50 years, Lieff Cabraser has remained committed to ensuring access to justice for all.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 409 M - -
Net income 2023 -112 M - -
Net Debt 2023 327 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,02x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 322 M 322 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 301
Free-Float 88,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4,24 $
Average target price 5,38 $
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert P. LoCascio Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John D. Collins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joe Bradley Chief Scientist
Alan Gilchrest Chief Technology Officer
Alex Kroman Executive Vice President-Product & Technology
