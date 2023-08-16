SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Section 17(a) of the Public Utility

Holding Company Act of 1935 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Expires:

_

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Collins John DeNeen

LIVEPERSON INC [ LPSN ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

below)

below)

C/O LIVEPERSON, INC.

08/11/2023

Interim CEO and CFO

530 7th Ave, Floor M1

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

NY

10018

Line)

NEW YORK

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication

Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is

intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c).See Instruction 10.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

if any

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

(Month/Day/Year)

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock

08/11/2023

A

150,104 (1)

A

$0

322,592 (2)

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)

2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

Date

Execution Date,

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

(Month/Day/Year)

4.

5. Number of

6. Date

7. Title and Amount of

Transaction

Derivative

Exercisable and

Securities Underlying

Expiration Date

Code (Instr.

Securities

Derivative Security (Instr. 3

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Acquired (A)

and 4)

or Disposed of

(D) (Instr. 3, 4

and 5)

Amount

or

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number

of Shares

Date

Expiration

8. Price

of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)

9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)

10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect

(I) (Instr. 4)

11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)

Explanation of Responses:

1. The reporting person was granted an award of restricted stock units under the terms of the LivePerson, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan consisting of a grant of 150,104 restricted stock units (the "RSUs"), each of which represents a contingent right to receive one share of common stock. Subject to the reporting person's continued employment with the issuer through the applicable vesting date, these RSUs are scheduled to vest on August 11, 2024.

2. The amount reported includes 294,354 unvested restricted stock units granted to and held by the reporting person as of the date hereof.

/s/ Monica L. Greenberg, Attorney-in-Fact for John DeNeen Collins

** Signature of Reporting Person

08/15/2023

Date

