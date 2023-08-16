SEC Form 4
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Collins John DeNeen
LIVEPERSON INC [ LPSN ]
Director
10% Owner
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
X
C/O LIVEPERSON, INC.
08/11/2023
Interim CEO and CFO
530 7th Ave, Floor M1
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing
NY
10018
NEW YORK
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
Common Stock
08/11/2023
A
150,104 (1)
A
$0
322,592 (2)
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Explanation of Responses:
1. The reporting person was granted an award of restricted stock units under the terms of the LivePerson, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan consisting of a grant of 150,104 restricted stock units (the "RSUs"), each of which represents a contingent right to receive one share of common stock. Subject to the reporting person's continued employment with the issuer through the applicable vesting date, these RSUs are scheduled to vest on August 11, 2024.
2. The amount reported includes 294,354 unvested restricted stock units granted to and held by the reporting person as of the date hereof.
/s/ Monica L. Greenberg, Attorney-in-Fact for John DeNeen Collins
08/15/2023
