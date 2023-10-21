SEC Form 4
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Ford, Jeffrey
(Last)(First)(Middle)
C/O LIVEPERSON 530 7th Ave, Floor M1
(Street)
NEW YORK
NY
10018
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
2.
Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
LIVEPERSON INC[ LPSN ]
(Check all applicable)
Director
10% Owner
3.
Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
X
Officer (give title
Other (specify below)
below)
10/18/2023
Chief Accounting Officer
4.
If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X
Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction Date
2A. Deemed
3. Transaction
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of
6. Ownership
7. Nature of
(Month/Day/Year)
Execution Date, if
Code (Instr. 8)
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and
Securities
Form: Direct
Indirect
any
5)
Beneficially
(D) or Indirect
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
Owned Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
Ownership
Code
V
Amount
(A) or
Price
Reported
(Instr. 4)
Transaction(s)
(D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Common Stock
10/18/2023
A
240,642
A
$ 0.00
240,642 (2)
D
(1)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction Date
3A. Deemed
4. Transaction
5. Number
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature of
Derivative
Conversion
(Month/Day/Year)
Execution Date, if
Code (Instr. 8)
of Derivative
Expiration Date
Amount of
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
Indirect
Security
or Exercise
any
Securities
(Month/Day/Year)
Securities
Security
Securities
Form: Direct
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
Acquired (A)
Underlying
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
(D) or
Ownership
Derivative
or Disposed
Derivative
Owned Following
Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4)
Security
of (D) (Instr.
Security (Instr. 3
Reported
(Instr. 4)
3, 4 and 5)
and 4)
Transaction(s)
(Instr. 4)
Amount
or
Date
Expiration
Number
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
- The reporting person was granted an award of restricted stock units under the terms of the LivePerson, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan consisting of a grant of 240,642 restricted stock units (the "RSUs"), each of which represents a contingent right to receive one share of common stock. Subject to the reporting person's continued employment with the issuer through the applicable vesting date, these RSUs are scheduled to vest in substantially equal installments on each of the first, second, third and fourth anniversaries of October 18, 2023.
- Number reported includes 240,642 unvested restricted stock units granted to and held by the reporting person following the reported transactions.
Remarks:
/s/ Monica L. Greenberg,
Attorney-in-Fact for Jeffrey 10/20/2023 Ford
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
