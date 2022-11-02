Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LivePerson, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPSN   US5381461012

LIVEPERSON, INC.

(LPSN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
10.75 USD   +1.42%
06:01pLivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
09:01aLivePerson honored in Inc.'s inaugural Power Partner Awards for B2B excellence
PR
10/26Thanksgiving For Homeless Families : FeedingNYC will deliver its 100,000th Thanksgiving dinner to New Yorkers in need, including hundreds of families seeking asylum
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

11/02/2022 | 06:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) is providing confirmatory notice, pursuant to the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), of recent grants of equity-based incentive awards that LivePerson made under its Inducement Plan.

LivePerson established the LivePerson Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan") to provide equity-based incentive awards to new hires. In connection with recent employee hires through October 31, 2022, LivePerson has made grants of RSUs to 3 employees totaling 216,953 Shares and grants of stock options to 2 employees totaling 159,293 Shares.

RSU and stock option grants generally vest 25% per year over 4 years under the Inducement Plan. All grants are subject to the grantee's continued employment on the scheduled vesting date. Each award under the Inducement Plan was granted as an inducement material to the grantee entering into employment with the Company.

About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in customer engagement solutions. We create AI-powered digital experiences that feel Curiously Human. Our customers — including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial — have conversations with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. Our Conversational Cloud platform powers nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com.

Media Contact:
Mike Tague
pr@liveperson.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveperson-reports-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301666893.html

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about LIVEPERSON, INC.
06:01pLivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
09:01aLivePerson honored in Inc.'s inaugural Power Partner Awards for B2B excellence
PR
10/26Thanksgiving For Homeless Families : FeedingNYC will deliver its 100,000th Thanksgiving di..
PR
10/24LivePerson to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022
PR
10/24B. Riley Lowers LivePerson's Price Target to $12 From $17, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
10/17LivePerson named Leader in Globe™ report for Conversational AI
PR
10/06LivePerson Appoints New CMO to Accelerate Growth and Drive Operational Rigor
AQ
10/04LivePerson, Inc. Appoints Ruth Zive as New CMO
CI
10/04LivePerson Appoints New CMO to Accelerate Growth and Drive Operational Rigor
PR
09/29LivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIVEPERSON, INC.
More recommendations