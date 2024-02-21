Accomplished customer experience leader with track record of driving industry-best gross retention rates joins leading digital conversations company

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, today announced the appointment of Chief Customer Officer Kevin Meeks. An established customer experience leader with a track record of success driving revenue and improvements in gross retention, Meeks will be the company's first Chief Customer Officer, responsible for helping customer brands fully realize the value of their investments in LivePerson's award-winning platform for AI-empowered digital customer conversations.

Over the past two decades, Meeks has led winning customer-centric organizations at high-growth companies, including building and scaling both pre-sales and customer success teams. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Customer Success at VMware, where he led a 1,400-person global success organization. During Meek's tenure, VMware achieved annual recurring revenue of over $4 billion and double digit improvement in gross retention rates.

Prior to VMware, Meeks led customer success, experience, and renewals organizations in roles including Vice President, Customer Success at DocuSign, Chief Customer Officer at Apptio, and Senior Vice President, Global Customer Success and Renewals at Splunk, where he drove double-digit improvement in both net and gross retention rates. He has also served as a consultant to chief customer officers and leadership teams at the world's top enterprises — working hand-in-hand with them to develop highly effective customer experience roadmaps — including as a member of the Strategic Advisory Board at Gainsight, the world's leading customer success platform.

"Kevin is a tried-and-true leader with a proven track record helping customers get the most out of their investments in enterprise software. I can think of no better fit for LivePerson's first-ever Chief Customer Officer role, and am confident that with his guidance, we will expedite success for both our customers and the teams that support them," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson. "On a personal note, this marks the third time I've worked with Kevin, and I've experienced firsthand his expertise and commitment to adding value to every touchpoint with customers. It's a true pleasure to welcome him to LivePerson's team of experts."

"Having admired LivePerson's innovation leading an entire industry forward, I'm excited to join the company at this pivotal time in its history, and to team up again with John as he leads us to a new period of high performance and growth." said Meeks. "As a customer success leader, I'm particularly impressed by the caliber of LivePerson's enterprise customers — and I'm especially looking forward to spending time in the field with them."

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations. The world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

Forward Looking Statements

