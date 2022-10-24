LivePerson to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022

Advanced search
NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in customer engagement solutions, today announced the planned release of its third quarter financial results after the market close on Monday, November 7, 2022. CEO Robert LoCascio and CFO John Collins will host a conference call later that day, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be simulcast live and can be accessed by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's web site at Investor Relations | LivePerson, Inc.

To participate via telephone, callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. Eastern start time; domestic callers (U.S. and Canada) should dial 1-877-407-0784, while international callers should dial 1-201-689-8560, and both should reference the conference ID "13733773."

If you are unable to participate in the live call, the teleconference will be available for replay approximately two hours after the call until November 21, 2022. To access the replay, call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (international); please reference the conference ID "13733773."

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in customer engagement solutions. We create AI-powered digital experiences that feel Curiously Human. Our customers — including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial — have conversations with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. Our Conversational Cloud platform powers nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com.

Investor Relations Contact

ir-lp@liveperson.com

 

