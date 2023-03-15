(Corrects second paragraph to say full-year revenue forecast $422 mln-$436 mln, not $395 mln-$410 mln, after company corrects outlook numbers)

March 15 (Reuters) - Customer-service technology company LivePerson on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and forecast full-year revenue much below estimates, sending its shares plunging about 40% in after-hours trading.

LivePerson forecast full-year revenue in a range of $422 million to $436 million, compared with $514.8 million the company reported for 2022.

Analysts on average expect revenue of $550.5 million in the year, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

LivePerson, which also forecast lower first-quarter revenue, posted a loss of 55 cents per share for the fourth quarter, bigger than analysts' estimate of 22 cents.

Its revenue of $122.5 million also missed analysts' estimates of a $127.0 million. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)