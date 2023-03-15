(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-LivePerson loss bigger than expected, shares plunge 40%

(Corrects second paragraph to say full-year revenue forecast
$422 mln-$436 mln, not $395 mln-$410 mln, after company corrects
outlook numbers)
March 15 (Reuters) - Customer-service technology company
LivePerson on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected
quarterly loss and forecast full-year revenue much below
estimates, sending its shares plunging about 40% in after-hours
trading.
LivePerson forecast full-year revenue in a range of $422
million to $436 million, compared with $514.8 million the
company reported for 2022.
Analysts on average expect revenue of $550.5 million in the
year, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
LivePerson, which also forecast lower first-quarter revenue,
posted a loss of 55 cents per share for the fourth quarter,
bigger than analysts' estimate of 22 cents.
Its revenue of $122.5 million also missed analysts'
estimates of a $127.0 million.
(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)