  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LivePerson, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPSN   US5381461012

LIVEPERSON, INC.

(LPSN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-15 pm EDT
9.770 USD   +3.06%
06:31pLiveperson : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:20p(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-LivePerson loss bigger than expected, shares plunge 40%
RE
05:43pLivePerson posts bigger fourth-quarter operating loss
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-LivePerson loss bigger than expected, shares plunge 40%

03/15/2023 | 06:20pm EDT
(Corrects second paragraph to say full-year revenue forecast $422 mln-$436 mln, not $395 mln-$410 mln, after company corrects outlook numbers)

March 15 (Reuters) - Customer-service technology company LivePerson on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and forecast full-year revenue much below estimates, sending its shares plunging about 40% in after-hours trading.

LivePerson forecast full-year revenue in a range of $422 million to $436 million, compared with $514.8 million the company reported for 2022.

Analysts on average expect revenue of $550.5 million in the year, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

LivePerson, which also forecast lower first-quarter revenue, posted a loss of 55 cents per share for the fourth quarter, bigger than analysts' estimate of 22 cents.

Its revenue of $122.5 million also missed analysts' estimates of a $127.0 million. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on LIVEPERSON, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 519 M - -
Net income 2022 -210 M - -
Net Debt 2022 345 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 736 M 736 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 655
Free-Float 89,8%
Managers and Directors
Robert P. LoCascio Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John D. Collins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joe Bradley Chief Scientist
Jeff Balancio Chief Information Officer
Andrew Hamel Executive VP-Technology, Operations & AI
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVEPERSON, INC.-6.51%714
ACCENTURE PLC-5.38%158 997
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.28%142 948
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.53%113 071
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.58%88 501
INFOSYS LIMITED-5.85%71 585