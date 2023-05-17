Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LivePerson, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPSN   US5381461012

LIVEPERSON, INC.

(LPSN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-16 pm EDT
4.020 USD   -8.01%
The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of LivePerson, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 23, 2023 - (NASDAQ: LPSN)

05/17/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of LivePerson, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of LPSN during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/liveperson-loss-submission-form/?id=39483&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: May 10, 2022 to March 16, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LivePerson failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (2) LivePerson's third quarter financial statements, ended in September 30, 2022 failed to disclose its subsidiary, WildHealth's, suspension of Medicare reimbursement; (3) as a result, LivePerson's fourth quarter 2022 revenue would be affected; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 23, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/liveperson-loss-submission-form/?id=39483&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of LPSN during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 23, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (646) 453-8903

