    LPSN   US5381461012

LIVEPERSON, INC.

(LPSN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:38:54 2023-06-15 am EDT
3.305 USD   +0.76%
11:01aUpcoming Deadline Alert : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate
BU
08:31aLivePerson Ranked Best-In-Class in G2's Enterprise Implementation Index for Intelligent Virtual Assistants
PR
05:45aLpsn Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies LivePerson, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Upcoming Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

06/15/2023 | 11:01am EDT
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against LivePerson, Inc. (“LivePerson” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LPSN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired LivePerson securities between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lpsn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements as well as failed to disclose that: (1) LivePerson failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (2) LivePerson’s third quarter financial statements, ended in September 30, 2022 failed to disclose WildHealth’s suspension of Medicare reimbursement; (3) as a result, LivePerson’s fourth quarter 2022 revenue would be affected; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lpsn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in LivePerson you have until June 23, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 406 M - -
Net income 2023 -93,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,76x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 250 M 250 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 232
Free-Float 85,8%
Technical analysis trends LIVEPERSON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,28 $
Average target price 4,72 $
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert P. LoCascio Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John D. Collins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joe Bradley Chief Scientist
Alan Gilchrest Chief Technology Officer
Alex Kroman Executive Vice President-Product & Technology
