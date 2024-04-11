Analysis of more than 18 billion transactions identifies LivePerson among the most popular AI solutions for the enterprise



NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Zscaler's 2024 AI Security Report, LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, has become one of the most widely used applications for enterprise AI transactions.

The Zscaler ThreatLabz 2024 AI Security Report analyzed more than 18 billion transactions to identify trends in how enterprises use artificial intelligence and machine learning tools today. According to the report, enterprise AI/ML transactions on the company's Zero Trust Exchange™ — the world's largest any-to-any security cloud platform — increased from 521 million monthly in April 2023 to 3.1 billion monthly by January 2024, a nearly 600% increase. At the same time, the report noted that "the majority of AI transactions are being driven by a relatively small set of market-leading AI tools."

LivePerson was identified in the report as one of the top five most widely used AI applications by transaction volume, along with ChatGPT, Drift, OpenAI (measured separately from the company's ChatGPT app), and Writer.

"As the volume of AI transactions continues to increase at an incredible pace, enterprises around the world are looking for AI partners they can trust for safe, connected, and customer-centric experiences," said Alex Kroman, EVP, Product and Technology at LivePerson. "As the ranking in Zscaler's analysis reflects, LivePerson has become a leading player in this space, and we're proud to be a trusted partner for brands embracing the digital-first, AI-empowered future."

Over the past year, LivePerson has earned several recognitions for its impact, innovation, and partnership with the world's top brands on delivering better digital customer conversations, including:

Fast Company: named to list of Most Innovative Companies in the World in the Applied AI category

Digiday: awarded "Best E-Commerce Technology"

The CX Awards: recognized for "Best Use of AI"

Stevie Awards: named "Technology Partner of the Year" and "Best Contact Center Solution"

Industry analysts: recognized multiple times by Forrester, Gartner, Aragon, and more

To learn more about The Zscaler ThreatLabz 2024 AI Security Report, click here, and to learn more about LivePerson's award-winning solutions for digital customer conversations, join the company's May 23, 2024 virtual Spark product launch event or visit www.liveperson.com.

