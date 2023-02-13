Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAMP   US53815P1084

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.

(RAMP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-10 pm EST
24.71 USD   -2.87%
08:33aBrian O'Kelley Joins LiveRamp Board of Directors
BU
02/08Stephens Adjusts Price Target on LiveRamp Holdings to $32 From $28, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
02/08Morgan Stanley Raises LiveRamp Holdings' Price Target to $34 From $29, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brian O'Kelley Joins LiveRamp Board of Directors

02/13/2023 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former CEO and co-founder of AppNexus brings robust advertising technology expertise to LiveRamp’s board

LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration platform, today announced the appointment of Brian O’Kelley to its board of directors. Previously the CEO and co-founder of AppNexus, which was acquired by AT&T in 2018, O’Kelley is currently CEO of Scope3, a company leading decarbonization in media and advertising through end-to-end emissions measurement across the supply chain. Prior to co-founding AppNexus, he co-founded Waybridge, a supply-chain platform for commodities, and was Chief Technology Officer of Right Media, a digital advertising exchange acquired by Yahoo in 2007.

“I am thrilled to welcome Brian to LiveRamp’s board,” said CEO Scott Howe. “Brian is an innovator in data science and programmatic advertising, with a deep understanding of the advertising technology ecosystem. I know he will be a strong advocate and advisor as we continue to empower our customers to build enduring brand and business value by collaborating responsibly with data.”

In addition to being an active board member of Tech:NYC, O'Kelley has received numerous professional accolades in recent years, such as Crain’s "40 Under 40,” Adweek 50, and Silicon Alley 100 lists. In 2012, he was recognized as an “EY Entrepreneur of the Year” in the New York region. O’Kelley graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Science in engineering in computer science.

“I’ve long admired LiveRamp as the data collaboration platform of choice for the world’s most innovative companies, and I’m excited to join the Board,” added O’Kelley. “I look forward to drawing on my experience in advertising technology to support LiveRamp as it expands its collaboration platform for the evolving needs of global marketers.”

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform trusted by forward-looking global companies to connect customer data from anywhere to everywhere. The category-defining pioneer with decades of expertise in online-offline identity resolution, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for a 360° customer view in the modern data stack through secure, privacy-first collaboration within companies, across companies, and between companies and their media and marketing partners to personalize and improve the customer journey. For more information, visit www.liveramp.com.

ERAMP


© Business Wire 2023
All news about LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.
08:33aBrian O'Kelley Joins LiveRamp Board of Directors
BU
02/08Stephens Adjusts Price Target on LiveRamp Holdings to $32 From $28, Maintains Overweigh..
MT
02/08Morgan Stanley Raises LiveRamp Holdings' Price Target to $34 From $29, Maintains Overwe..
MT
02/08Susquehanna Adjusts LiveRamp Price Target to $35 From $30, Maintains Positive Rating
MT
02/07Liveramp : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07LiveRamp Fiscal Q3 Earnings Double as Sales Jump -- Shares Rise After-Hours
MT
02/07LiveRamp Reports $218 Million Remaining Under Share Buyback Authorization Following Dec..
MT
02/07LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/07Tranche Update on LiveRamp Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 30,..
CI
02/07LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 598 M - -
Net income 2023 -107 M - -
Net cash 2023 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -15,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 599 M 1 599 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
EV / Sales 2024 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 24,71 $
Average target price 32,44 $
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott E. Howe Chief Executive Officer
Warren C. Jenson President, CFO & Executive MD-International
Clark M. Kokich Non-Executive Chairman
Sean Carr Head-Applications & Engineering
Mohsin Hussain Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.5.42%1 599
ORACLE CORPORATION6.61%234 951
SAP SE13.73%136 359
SERVICENOW INC.18.05%93 047
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.12.14%37 598
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.2.18%18 349