LiveRamp : Google and LiveRamp Partner on PAIR

Today Google announced Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation (PAIR), a new offering that enables publishers and advertisers to reconcile their first-party data for marketing use in Display & Video 360 (DV360). We're excited to share that LiveRamp Safe Haven will implement PAIR and serve as a clean room partner. Enabling PAIR for our advertisers adds DV360 to the list of platforms that our advertisers can use to reach their customers at the right place and the right time, extending their reach and preparing them for the cookieless future.

What does this mean for LiveRamp?

First and foremost, this reaffirms our long-running strategy with Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) to build the infrastructure that the ecosystem uses to transact on privacy-first identity, and enable publishers and advertisers to connect data across trusted first-party relationships. We're encouraged to see a large ecosystem player like Google embrace authenticated identity, which has been the core tenet of ATS since inception.

Second, DV360 is the last remaining major demand-side platform (DSP) that does not transact on RampID and now our clients will be able to transact on PAIR within DV360.

We published a one-pager here with additional information. As always, please reach out with any questions.

