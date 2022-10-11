Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAMP   US53815P1084

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.

(RAMP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:12 2022-10-11 pm EDT
17.58 USD   -1.46%
03:02pLiveramp : Google and LiveRamp Partner on PAIR
PU
09/20Benchmark Initiates LiveRamp at Hold
MT
09/12Insider Buy: Liveramp Holdings
MT
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

LiveRamp : Google and LiveRamp Partner on PAIR

10/11/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
Today Google announced Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation (PAIR), a new offering that enables publishers and advertisers to reconcile their first-party data for marketing use in Display & Video 360 (DV360). We're excited to share that LiveRamp Safe Haven will implement PAIR and serve as a clean room partner. Enabling PAIR for our advertisers adds DV360 to the list of platforms that our advertisers can use to reach their customers at the right place and the right time, extending their reach and preparing them for the cookieless future.

What does this mean for LiveRamp?

First and foremost, this reaffirms our long-running strategy with Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) to build the infrastructure that the ecosystem uses to transact on privacy-first identity, and enable publishers and advertisers to connect data across trusted first-party relationships. We're encouraged to see a large ecosystem player like Google embrace authenticated identity, which has been the core tenet of ATS since inception.

Second, DV360 is the last remaining major demand-side platform (DSP) that does not transact on RampID and now our clients will be able to transact on PAIR within DV360.

We published a one-pager here with additional information. As always, please reach out with any questions.

Drew Borst

LiveRamp Investor Relations

[email protected]

Disclaimer

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 19:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 592 M - -
Net income 2023 -102 M - -
Net cash 2023 479 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -11,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 199 M 1 199 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
EV / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 43,3%
Managers and Directors
Scott E. Howe Chief Executive Officer
Warren C. Jenson President, CFO & Executive MD-International
Clark M. Kokich Non-Executive Chairman
Sean Carr Head-Applications & Engineering
Mohsin Hussain Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.-62.79%1 199
ORACLE CORPORATION-28.25%168 699
SAP SE-30.89%97 476
SERVICENOW INC.-41.18%76 972
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-19.82%29 015
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-21.97%18 747