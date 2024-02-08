LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 173.87 million compared to USD 158.62 million a year ago. Net income was USD 13.98 million compared to net loss of USD 29.68 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.2 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.47 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.2 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.47 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was USD 0.21 compared to basic loss per share of USD 0.46 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was USD 0.21 compared to diluted loss per share of USD 0.46 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was USD 487.81 million compared to USD 447.96 million a year ago. Net income was USD 17.25 million compared to net loss of USD 87.34 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.25 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of USD 1.32 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.24 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of USD 1.32 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was USD 0.26 compared to basic loss per share of USD 1.31 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was USD 0.25 compared to diluted loss per share of USD 1.31 a year ago.