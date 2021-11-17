Log in
    RAMP   US53815P1084

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.

(RAMP)
  Report
LiveRamp Names Sharawn Tipton as Chief People Officer

11/17/2021 | 04:06pm EST
Veteran Leader to Spearhead Global People and Culture Programs in Support of Company’s Continued Growth

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data connectivity platform, today announced it has appointed Sharawn Tipton to chief people officer. Tipton comes from Micron Technology, where she held the role of chief diversity and inclusion officer. In her new position with LiveRamp, Tipton will oversee all aspects of people and culture programs, including global talent acquisition, diversity, inclusion and belonging, workplace experience, business partners, talent enablement, total rewards, benefits, HR technology, and people operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005334/en/

Sharawn Tipton joins LiveRamp as Chief People Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The world of work today is vastly different than it was at the beginning of the pandemic, and LiveRamp is setting the pace of providing current and prospective employees with adaptive support and opportunity to become the best, most authentic versions of themselves,” said Scott Howe, LiveRamp CEO. “As our business grows and transforms, so must our team. I can think of no one better suited for that job than Sharawn. She embodies the service-leader mentality that we strive for, and has the passion, creativity and vision to be a beacon for our global workforce.”

Tipton joins LiveRamp at a particularly exciting time of rapid growth. Over the course of the last year, LiveRamp has fortified its people and culture leadership with strategic new hires, including Kham Ward, head of diversity, inclusion and belonging, and recent honoree of the For(bes) Culture 50 Champions. Additionally, LiveRamp created a robust network of employee resource groups with participation from 65% of LiveRampers globally, and introduced RAMP Remote, an all-inclusive program to empower and scale a global, hybrid workforce. These efforts and others have earned LiveRamp recognition as an Inc. Best Led Company and Fortune Best Place to Work, a standing it has achieved annually since 2018.

“The stakes have never been higher for companies to attract, develop and retain top talent, especially in the face of a global pandemic that has been physically, emotionally and mentally exhausting. Add to that our current social and economic climate, and there is tremendous opportunity for companies to step up and support their people in new ways,” added Tipton. “It has been so refreshing to see companies like LiveRamp embrace change and set the tone for what it means to chart your own path and discover your best self, personally and professionally. As Chief People Officer, I look forward to building on that strong foundation.”

Prior to her position at Micron Technology, Tipton established world-class people programs at companies like Gensler, Safeway and Flextronics. She is the Chair of the Board for Fair Pay Workplace, a nonprofit dedicated to dismantling unlawful pay disparities in the workplace based on gender, race and their intersection, and is the Bay Area Local Advisory Board Chair for College Track, an educational non-profit that equips students who face systemic barriers with a bachelor’s degree.

Interested in joining the LiveRamp team? We’re hiring exceptional individuals with diverse perspectives all over the world.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe, easy and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 525 M - -
Net income 2022 -29,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -131x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 759 M 3 759 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,94x
EV / Sales 2023 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 55,20 $
Average target price 74,09 $
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott E. Howe Chief Executive Officer
Warren C. Jenson President, CFO & Executive MD-International
Clark M. Kokich Non-Executive Chairman
Sean Carr Head-Applications & Engineering
Mohsin Hussain Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.-24.54%3 761
ACCENTURE PLC42.09%232 728
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.24.23%176 889
SNOWFLAKE INC.39.91%118 464
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.89%106 603
INFOSYS LIMITED42.72%102 339