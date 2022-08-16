Log in
    RAMP   US53815P1084

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.

(RAMP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:35 2022-08-16 am EDT
22.60 USD   -1.07%
08/11LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/11LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. Ends Richard P. Fox Services in the Board
CI
08/08Wells Fargo Lowers LiveRamp Holdings Price Target to $46 From $65, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
LiveRamp Names Travis Clinger to SVP of Activations and Addressability

08/16/2022 | 09:13am EDT
Proven LiveRamp Leader Takes On Expanded Role

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data enablement platform, has promoted Travis Clinger to Senior Vice President, Activations and Addressability, to serve on the LiveRamp leadership team. While at LiveRamp, Clinger has led LiveRamp’s global Addressability efforts; in his expanded role, he will continue to lead the Addressability team, as well as Activations partnerships moving forward.

Over the course of Clinger’s six years at LiveRamp, he has built and led LiveRamp’s global Addressability efforts from the ground up, including assembling a global team across North America, Europe, Latin America and APAC and putting LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) on track to be in 100 countries by the end of 2023. Additionally, Clinger has helped to lead LiveRamp’s strongest and most strategic relationships with partners, including industry giants. In his new role, Clinger will expand his remit to include all Activations partnerships, including emerging use cases in martech, e-commerce, customer service and other areas where data is playing a transformative role.

“The ecosystem is at a critical crossroads with cookieless on the verge of becoming the default, and LiveRamp is exceptionally well-situated, with more publisher domains than any other authenticated identifier. Travis has been instrumental in this, and moving forward, will continue to be an excellent advocate for our clients, partners and the open internet,” said Scott Howe, LiveRamp CEO. “Travis has showcased exceptional strategic vision and continually pushed us to achieve our best results for our clients and for our company, and we’re confident that he will continue to lead his team to greater heights in service of our customers.”

“It’s been a rewarding journey working with our clients and partners over the past several years to transform addressability and personalize the consumer journey across the open web, mobile, CTV and social platforms, and we believe we can extend these benefits even further. We’re now the only solution that works worldwide, and are on track to more than double our addressable scale over the next year. I look forward to helping LiveRamp continue to power the moments that matter - across media and now every consumer experience, and to enable anything that publishers and marketers can imagine unlocking with the power of their data,” said Travis Clinger, SVP, Activations and Addressability, LiveRamp.

Clinger recently hosted the “Maximize Campaign Performance by Building a Winning Customer Data Strategy” webinar with LiveRamp’s Christine Grammier. In it, Clinger educates on how companies can build a lasting data strategy for more efficient advertising, better engagement, and more customer loyalty - as well as why hashed emails can weaken performance here.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data enablement platform for the safe, easy and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 596 M - -
Net income 2023 -101 M - -
Net cash 2023 479 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -15,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 535 M 1 535 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
EV / Sales 2024 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 43,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 22,84 $
Average target price 36,88 $
Spread / Average Target 61,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott E. Howe Chief Executive Officer
Warren C. Jenson President, CFO & Executive MD-International
Clark M. Kokich Non-Executive Chairman
Sean Carr Head-Applications & Engineering
Mohsin Hussain Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.-52.37%1 535
ACCENTURE PLC-22.73%202 624
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.01%156 554
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.32%107 914
INFOSYS LIMITED-15.56%84 104
SNOWFLAKE INC.-49.69%54 214