LiveRamp : Q3 - Earnings Press Release 02/08/2021 | 05:59pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LIVERAMP ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS Total Revenue Up 17% ATS Adopted by Over 325 Publishers Worldwide, Including 65% of the US Comscore Top 50 GAAP Gross Margin of 69% and Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 73% Record Operating Performance SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., February 8, 2021-LiveRamp®(NYSE: RAMP), the leading global dataconnectivity platform, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Third Quarter Financial Highlights Total revenue was $120 million, up 17% compared to the prior year period.

Subscription revenue was $93 million, up 15% compared to the prior year period and contributed 78% of total revenue.

Marketplace & Other revenue was $26 million, up 27% compared to the prior year period.

GAAP gross profit was $83 million, up 29% compared to the prior year period. GAAP gross margin of 69% expanded 6 percentage points. Non-GAAP gross profit was $88 million, up 24% compared to the prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin of 73% expanded 4 percentage points.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $88 million, up 24% compared to the prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin of 73% expanded 4 percentage points. GAAP operating loss was $16 million compared to a GAAP operating loss of $41 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating income was $12 million compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $6 million in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP operating income was $12 million compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $6 million in the prior year period. GAAP loss per share was $0.18, and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.14.

non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.14. Net cash generated from operating activities was $15 million compared to net cash generated from operating activities of $16 million in the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $663 million with no debt at quarter end. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules to this press release. "With LiveRamp, brands don't have to compromise data security and privacy for data utility - they can have both," said LiveRamp CEO Scott Howe. "The past quarter has really validated the important role we play in helping our customers and partners safely and securely use data to deliver better customer experiences and ultimately drive growth across their enterprises. The explosive global adoption of our Authenticated Traffic Solution (or ATS) and new innovation like Safe Haven demonstrate the value we are creating for our customers." "Our record Q3 performance highlights the strength and leverage of our model," added LiveRamp President and CFO Warren Jenson. "We delivered our first double-digitnon-GAAP operating margin in the Company's history, and we were again cash flow positive. We now expect to be profitable on a non- GAAP basis for the full year." 1 GAAP and Non-GAAP Results The following table summarizes the Company's financial results for its third fiscal quarter ($ in millions): Q3 Fiscal 2021 Q3 Fiscal 2020 Results Results GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Subscription revenue $93 - $82 - YoY change % 15% 25% Marketplace & other revenue $26 - $21 - YoY change % 27% 38% Total revenue $120 - $102 - YoY change % 17% 28% Gross profit $83 $88 $64 $71 % Gross margin 69% 73% 63% 69% YoY change, pts 6 pts 4 pts 6 pts 5 pts Operating income (loss) ($16) $12 ($41) ($6) % Operating margin (13%) 10% (41%) (5%) YoY change, pts 27 pts 16 pts 20 pts 8 pts Net income (loss) ($12) $10 ($38) ($2) YoY change % nm nm nm nm Earnings (loss) per share ($0.18) $0.14 ($0.56) ($0.03) YoY change % nm nm nm nm Shares to Calculate EPS 66.5 69.8 67.5 67.5 YoY change % (1%) (0%) (0%) (0%) Net operating cash flow $15 - $16 - YoY change % (7%) - nm Free cash flow to equity - $14 - $13 YoY change % - 8% - nm Totals may not sum due to rounding. A detailed discussion of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation between GAAP and non- GAAP results is provided in the schedules to this press release. 2 Additional Business Highlights & Metrics The Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS), continues to experience strong global adoption. There are currently more than 25 supply-side platforms (SSPs) live or committed to implementing ATS. In addition, there are over 45 demand-side platforms (DSPs) live or committed to bid on the LiveRamp identifier, including The Trade Desk, Amobee, Criteo, dataxu, and MediaMath. Lastly, to date, more than 325 publishers globally have adopted ATS, including 65% of the U.S. Comscore 50.

supply-side platforms (SSPs) live or committed to implementing ATS. In addition, there are over 45 demand-side platforms (DSPs) live or committed to bid on the LiveRamp identifier, including The Trade Desk, Amobee, Criteo, dataxu, and MediaMath. Lastly, to date, more than 325 publishers globally have adopted ATS, including 65% of the U.S. Comscore 50. During the third quarter, subscription net retention was 105% and platform net retention was 110%.

Current remaining performance obligations (RPO), which is contracted and committed revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $231 million, up 15% compared to the third quarter of last year.

LiveRamp has 65 clients whose subscription contracts exceed $1 million in annual revenue, up 30% compared to the prior year period.

LiveRamp's direct subscription customer count at quarter end was 810, up from 770 a year ago.

In a separate press release issued today, LiveRamp announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DataFleets, a cloud data platform that enables data silos to be unified without moving data or compromising privacy. To learn more about LiveRamp's acquisition of DataFleets, please see the full blog post here . Financial Outlook LiveRamp's non-GAAP guidance excludes the impact of non-cash stock compensation, purchased intangible asset amortization, business transformation costs and restructuring charges. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, LiveRamp expects to report: Revenue of approximately $116 million, an increase of approximately 10% year-over-year

year-over-year GAAP operating loss of approximately $31 million

Non-GAAP operating income of up to $1 million For fiscal 2021, LiveRamp expects to report: Revenue of approximately $440 million, an increase of approximately 16% year-over-year

year-over-year GAAP operating loss of approximately $101 million

Non-GAAP operating income of up to $16 million Conference Call LiveRamp will hold a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT today to further discuss this information. Interested parties are invited to listen to the call which will be broadcast via the Internet and can be found on LiveRamp's investor site. A slide presentation will be referenced during the call and can be accessed here. About LiveRamp LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp's fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end 3 addressability for the world's top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended (the "PSLRA"). These statements, which are not statements of historical fact, may contain estimates, assumptions, projections and/or expectations regarding the Company's financial position, results of operations, market position, product development, growth opportunities, economic conditions, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation. Forward- looking statements are often identified by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "intend," "foresee," or the negative of these terms or other similar variations thereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and experiences to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that may cause actual results and expectations to differ from anticipated results and expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are uncertainties related to COVID-19 and the associated impact on our suppliers, customers and partners; the Company's dependence upon customer renewals; new customer additions and upsell within our subscription business; our reliance upon partners, including data suppliers; competition; and attracting and retaining talent. Additional risks relate to maintaining our culture and our ability to innovate and evolve while working remotely and within a rapidly changing industry, while also avoiding disruption from acquisition and divestiture activities. Our international operations are also subject to risks that may harm the Company's business. The risk of a significant breach of the confidentiality of the information or the security of our or our customers', suppliers', or other partners' computer systems could be detrimental to our business, reputation and results of operations. Other business risks include unfavorable publicity and negative public perception about our industry; interruptions or delays in service from data center hosting vendors we rely upon; and our dependence on the continued availability of third-party data hosting and transmission services. Our clients' ability to use data on our platform could be restricted if the industry's use of third-party cookies and tracking technology declines due to technology platform changes, regulation or increased user controls. Changes in regulations relating to information collection and use represents a risk, as well as changes in tax laws and regulations that are applied to our customers which could cause enterprise software budget tightening. In addition, third parties may claim that we are infringing their intellectual property or may infringe our intellectual property which could result in competitive injury and / or the incurrence of significant costs and draining of our resources. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to LiveRamp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year 2020 ended March 31, 2020, and LiveRamp's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q issued in fiscal year 2021. The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time. LiveRamp assumes no obligation and does not currently intend to update these forward-looking statements. To automatically receive LiveRamp financial news by email, please visit www.LiveRamp.comand subscribe to email alerts. For more information, contact: LiveRamp Investor Relations Investor.Relations@LiveRamp.com ERAMP LiveRampⓇ, IdentityLinkTM, AbilitecⓇ, Safe HavenⓇand all other LiveRamp marks contained herein are trademarks or service marks of LiveRamp, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. 4 LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended December 31, $ % 2020 2019 Variance Variance Revenues 119,753 102,217 17,536 17.2% Cost of revenue 37,085 37,966 (881) (2.3%) Gross profit 82,668 64,251 18,417 28.7% % Gross margin 69.0% 62.9% Operating expenses: Research and development 30,608 27,403 3,205 11.7% Sales and marketing 43,904 51,993 (8,089) (15.6%) General and administrative 23,943 26,107 (2,164) (8.3%) Gains, losses and other items, net (6) 233 (239) (102.6%) Total operating expenses 98,449 105,736 (7,287) (6.9%) Loss from operations (15,781) (41,485) 25,704 62.0% %Margin -13.2% -40.6% Total other income (expense) (86) 3,158 (3,244) (102.7%) Loss from operations before income taxes (15,867) (38,327) 22,460 58.6% Income taxes (benefit) (4,142) (287) (3,855) (1343.2%) Net loss (11,725) (38,040) 26,315 69.2% Basic loss per share (0.18) (0.56) 0.39 68.7% Diluted loss per share: (0.18) (0.56) 0.39 68.7% Basic weighted average shares 66,523 67,473 Diluted weighted average shares 66,523 67,473 5 LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Nine Months Ended December 31, $ % 2020 2019 Variance Variance Revenues 323,851 274,871 48,980 17.8% Cost of revenue 106,447 115,852 (9,405) (8.1%) Gross profit 217,404 159,019 58,385 36.7% % Gross margin 67.1% 57.9% Operating expenses: Research and development 88,632 77,570 11,062 14.3% Sales and marketing 124,236 140,341 (16,105) (11.5%) General and administrative 71,806 78,687 (6,881) (8.7%) Gains, losses and other items, net 1,370 2,554 (1,184) (46.4%) Total operating expenses 286,044 299,152 (13,108) (4.4%) Loss from operations (68,640) (140,133) 71,493 51.0% %Margin -21.2% -51.0% Total other income 152 13,820 (13,668) (98.9%) Loss from operations before income taxes (68,488) (126,313) 57,825 45.8% Income taxes (benefit) (11,067) (5,931) (5,136) (86.6%) Net loss (57,421) (120,382) 62,961 52.3% Basic loss per share (0.87) (1.77) 0.90 50.9% Diluted loss per share: (0.87) (1.77) 0.90 50.9% Basic weighted average shares 66,034 68,021 Diluted weighted average shares 66,034 68,021 6 LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TONON-GAAPEPS (1)(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Loss from operations before income taxes (15,867) (38,327) (68,488) (126,313) Income taxes (benefit) (4,142) (287) (11,067) (5,931) Net loss (11,725) (38,040) (57,421) (120,382) Loss per share: Basic (0.18) (0.56) (0.87) (1.77) Diluted (0.18) (0.56) (0.87) (1.77) Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 4,213 5,369 13,869 13,861 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 23,894 30,295 64,583 72,279 Accelerated depreciation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) - - - 3,569 Transformation costs (general and administrative) - - 3,863 - Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) (6) 233 1,370 2,554 Total excluded items 28,101 35,897 83,685 92,263 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes and excluding items 12,234 (2,430) 15,197 (34,050) Income taxes (benefit) (2) 2,347 (227) 1,990 (253) Non-GAAP net earnings (loss) 9,887 (2,203) 13,207 (33,797) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share: Basic 0.15 (0.03) 0.20 (0.50) Diluted 0.14 (0.03) 0.19 (0.50) Basic weighted average shares 66,523 67,473 66,034 68,021 Diluted weighted average shares 69,775 67,473 68,639 68,021 This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A. Income taxes were calculated by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to year-to-date pretax income or loss and adjusting for discrete tax items in the period. The differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates were primarily due to the net tax effects of the excluded items, coupled with larger pre-tax losses for GAAP purposes versus smaller pre-tax losses or income for non-GAAP purposes. 7 LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Loss from operations (15,781) (41,485) (68,640) (140,133) Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 4,213 5,369 13,869 13,861 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 23,894 30,295 64,583 72,279 Accelerated depreciation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) - - - 3,569 Transformation costs (general and administrative) - - 3,863 - Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) (6) 233 1,370 2,554 Total excluded items 28,101 35,897 83,685 92,263 Income (loss) from operations before excluded items 12,320 (5,588) 15,045 (47,870) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A. 8 LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss (11,725) (38,040) (57,421) (120,382) Income taxes (benefit) (4,142) (287) (11,067) (5,931) Other expense (income) 86 (3,158) (152) (13,820) Loss from operations (15,781) (41,485) (68,640) (140,133) Depreciation and amortization 6,509 8,104 21,464 27,958 EBITDA (9,272) (33,381) (47,176) (112,175) Other adjustments: Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 23,894 30,295 64,583 72,279 Transformation costs (general and administrative) - - 3,863 - Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) (6) 233 1,370 2,554 Other adjustments 23,888 30,528 69,816 74,833 Adjusted EBITDA 14,616 (2,853) 22,640 (37,342) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A. 9 LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) December 31, March 31, $ % 2020 2020 Variance Variance (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 663,401 717,811 (54,410) (7.6%) Restricted cash - 14,815 (14,815) n/a Trade accounts receivable, net 115,858 92,761 23,097 24.9% Refundable income taxes 47,709 38,340 9,369 24.4% Other current assets 31,685 32,666 (981) (3.0%) Total current assets 858,653 896,393 (37,740) (4.2%) Property and equipment 44,076 44,786 (710) (1.6%) Less - accumulated depreciation and amortization 30,555 25,465 5,090 20.0% Property and equipment, net 13,521 19,321 (5,800) (30.0%) Intangible assets, net 32,577 45,200 (12,623) (27.9%) Goodwill 301,321 297,796 3,525 1.2% Deferred commissions, net 21,096 16,014 5,082 31.7% Other assets, net 32,332 27,165 5,167 19.0% 1,259,500 1,301,889 (42,389) (3.3%) Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable 44,464 42,204 2,260 5.4% Accrued payroll and related expenses 28,599 28,791 (192) (0.7%) Other accrued expenses 72,480 68,991 3,489 5.1% Acquisition escrow payable - 14,815 (14,815) n/a Deferred revenue 11,789 6,581 5,208 79.1% Total current liabilities 157,332 161,382 (4,050) (2.5%) Other liabilities 43,667 52,995 (9,328) (17.6%) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - n/a Common stock 14,647 14,394 253 1.8% Additional paid-in capital 1,574,347 1,496,565 77,782 5.2% Retained earnings 1,487,673 1,545,094 (57,421) (3.7%) Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,814 5,745 2,069 36.0% Treasury stock, at cost (2,025,980) (1,974,286) (51,694) (2.6%) Total stockholders' equity 1,058,501 1,087,512 (29,011) (2.7%) 1,259,500 1,301,889 (42,389) (3.3%) 10 LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (11,725) (38,040) Non-cash operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,509 8,104 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets 1 - Provision for doubtful accounts 824 1,253 Deferred income taxes 485 6,548 Non-cash stock compensation expense 23,894 30,295 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (17,062) (593) Deferred commissions (1,637) (2,104) Other assets (192) 6,301 Accounts payable and other liabilities 13,824 9,776 Income taxes (5,399) (5,634) Deferred revenue 5,168 (102) Net cash provided by operating activities 14,690 15,804 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (678) (2,773) Purchases of investments (3,000) - Purchases of strategic investments (327) - Cash paid in acquisition, net of cash received (14,815) - Net cash used in investing activities (18,820) (2,773) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 5,115 1,313 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (3,627) (4,150) Acquisition of treasury stock - (20,715) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,488 (23,552) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 537 278 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,105) (10,243) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 665,506 792,258 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 663,401 782,015 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Income taxes 771 19 11 LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (57,421) (120,382) Non-cash operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,464 27,958 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets 334 (140) Provision for doubtful accounts 3,346 3,683 Deferred income taxes - 1,465 Non-cash stock compensation expense 64,583 72,279 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (26,646) (11,851) Deferred commissions (5,082) (2,710) Other assets 7,511 2,404 Accounts payable and other liabilities (6,847) 12,597 Income taxes (8,982) (13,423) Deferred revenue 5,067 (235) Net cash used in operating activities (2,673) (28,355) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,806) (10,302) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment - 517 Purchases of investments (3,000) - Purchases of strategic investments (2,200) - Cash paid in acquisition, net of cash received (17,748) (105,365) Net cash used in investing activities (24,754) (115,150) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit pl 8,676 3,405 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (9,382) (18,057) Acquisition of treasury stock (42,312) (121,188) Net cash used in financing activities (43,018) (135,840) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,220 (113) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (69,225) (279,458) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 732,626 1,061,473 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 663,401 782,015 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid (received) during the period for: Income taxes (2,092) 6,171 12 LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO EQUITY (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 06/30/19 09/30/19 12/31/19 03/31/20 FY2020 06/30/20 09/30/20 12/31/20 FY2021 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities (15,408) (28,751) 15,804 (220) (28,575) (23,612) 6,249 14,690 (2,673) Less: Capital expenditures (4,888) (2,641) (2,773) (1,409) (11,711) (832) (296) (678) (1,806) Free Cash Flow to Equity (20,296) (31,392) 13,031 (1,629) (40,286) (24,444) 5,953 14,012 (4,479) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A. 13 LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Q3 FY21 to Q3 FY20 Revenues 06/30/19 09/30/19 12/31/19 03/31/20 FY2020 06/30/20 09/30/20 12/31/20 FY2021 % $ 82,511 90,143 102,217 105,701 380,572 99,437 104,661 119,753 323,851 17.2% 17,536 Cost of revenue 36,426 41,460 37,966 36,852 152,704 34,465 34,897 37,085 106,447 (2.3%) (881) Gross profit 46,085 48,683 64,251 68,849 227,868 64,972 69,764 82,668 217,404 28.7% 18,417 % Gross margin 55.9% 54.0% 62.9% 65.1% 59.9% 65.3% 66.7% 69.0% 67.1% Operating expenses Research and development 23,722 26,445 27,403 28,411 105,981 26,989 31,035 30,608 88,632 11.7% 3,205 Sales and marketing 43,144 45,204 51,993 48,564 188,905 38,627 41,705 43,904 124,236 (15.6%) (8,089) General and administrative 25,318 27,262 26,107 30,216 108,903 23,368 24,495 23,943 71,806 (8.3%) (2,164) Gains, losses and other items, net 2,276 45 233 2,447 5,001 1,995 (619) (6) 1,370 (102.6%) (239) Total operating expenses 94,460 98,956 105,736 109,638 408,790 90,979 96,616 98,449 286,044 (6.9%) (7,287) Loss from operations (48,375) (50,273) (41,485) (40,789) (180,922) (26,007) (26,852) (15,781) (68,640) 62.0% 25,704 % Margin -58.6% -55.8% -40.6% -38.6% -47.5% -26.2% -25.7% -13.2% -21.2% Total other income (expense) 5,882 4,780 3,158 1,565 15,385 463 (225) (86) 152 (102.7%) (3,244) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (42,493) (45,493) (38,327) (39,224) (165,537) (25,544) (27,077) (15,867) (68,488) 58.6% 22,460 Income taxes (benefit) (353) (5,291) (287) (34,345) (40,276) (3,816) (3,109) (4,142) (11,067) (1343.2%) (3,855) Net loss from continuing operations (42,140) (40,202) (38,040) (4,879) (125,261) (21,728) (23,968) (11,725) (57,421) 69.2% 26,315 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - 750 750 - - - - n/a - Net loss (42,140) (40,202) (38,040) (4,129) (124,511) (21,728) (23,968) (11,725) (57,421) 69.2% 26,315 Diluted loss per share (0.61) (0.59) (0.56) (0.06) (1.84) (0.33) (0.36) (0.18) (0.87) 68.7% 0.39 Diluted loss per share continuing operations (0.61) (0.59) (0.56) (0.07) (1.85) (0.33) (0.36) (0.18) (0.87) 68.7% 0.39 Some loss per share amounts may not add due to rounding. Basic shares 68,906 67,684 67,473 66,977 67,760 65,570 66,010 66,523 66,034 Diluted shares 68,906 67,684 67,473 66,977 67,760 65,570 66,010 66,523 66,034 14 LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 06/30/19 09/30/19 12/31/19 03/31/20 FY2020 06/30/20 09/30/20 12/31/20 FY2021 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (42,493) (45,493) (38,327) (39,224) (165,537) (25,544) (27,077) (15,867) (68,488) Income taxes (benefit) (353) (5,291) (287) (34,345) (40,276) (3,816) (3,109) (4,142) (11,067) Net loss from continuing operations (42,140) (40,202) (38,040) (4,879) (125,261) (21,728) (23,968) (11,725) (57,421) Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - 750 750 - - - - Net loss (42,140) (40,202) (38,040) (4,129) (124,511) (21,728) (23,968) (11,725) (57,421) Loss per share: Basic (0.61) (0.59) (0.56) (0.06) (1.84) (0.33) (0.36) (0.18) (0.87) Diluted (0.61) (0.59) (0.56) (0.06) (1.84) (0.33) (0.36) (0.18) (0.87) Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,123 5,369 5,369 5,181 19,042 5,306 4,350 4,213 13,869 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses 18,630 23,354 30,295 17,168 89,447 16,485 24,204 23,894 64,583 Accelerated depreciation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 1,906 1,663 - - 3,569 - - - - Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 2,276 45 233 2,447 5,001 1,995 (619) (6) 1,370 Transformation costs (general and administrative) - - - - - 3,605 258 - 3,863 Total excluded items, continuing operations 25,935 30,431 35,897 24,796 117,059 27,391 28,193 28,101 83,685 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items (16,558) (15,062) (2,430) (14,428) (48,478) 1,847 1,116 12,234 15,197 Income taxes (benefit) (216) 190 (227) (11,199) (11,452) 934 (1,291) 2,347 1,990 Non-GAAP net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (16,342) (15,252) (2,203) (3,229) (37,026) 913 2,407 9,887 13,207 Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations: Basic (0.24) (0.23) (0.03) (0.05) (0.55) 0.01 0.04 0.15 0.20 Diluted (0.24) (0.23) (0.03) (0.05) (0.55) 0.01 0.03 0.14 0.20 Basic weighted average shares 68,906 67,684 67,473 66,977 67,760 65,570 66,010 66,523 66,034 Diluted weighted average shares 68,906 67,684 67,473 66,977 67,760 67,337 68,804 69,775 68,639 Some totals may not add due to rounding This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A. 15 LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EXPENSES (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 06/30/19 09/30/19 12/31/19 03/31/20 FY2020 06/30/20 09/30/20 12/31/20 FY2021 Expenses: Cost of revenue 36,426 41,460 37,966 36,852 152,704 34,465 34,897 37,085 106,447 Research and development 23,722 26,445 27,403 28,411 105,981 26,989 31,035 30,608 88,632 Sales and marketing 43,144 45,204 51,993 48,564 188,905 38,627 41,705 43,904 124,236 General and administrative 25,318 27,262 26,107 30,216 108,903 23,368 24,495 23,943 71,806 Gains, losses and other items, net 2,276 45 233 2,447 5,001 1,995 (619) (6) 1,370 Gross profit: 46,085 48,683 64,251 68,849 227,868 64,972 69,764 82,668 217,404 % Gross margin 55.9% 54.0% 62.9% 65.1% 59.9% 65.3% 66.7% 69.0% 67.1% Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,123 5,369 5,369 5,181 19,042 5,306 4,350 4,213 13,869 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue) 755 1,060 1,028 926 3,769 775 913 988 2,676 Non-cash stock compensation (research and development) 4,451 6,346 6,462 6,001 23,260 5,886 7,713 7,376 20,975 Non-cash stock compensation (sales and marketing) 8,920 9,758 15,670 3,678 38,026 7,123 9,233 9,212 25,568 Non-cash stock compensation (general and administrative) 4,504 6,190 7,135 6,563 24,392 2,701 6,345 6,318 15,364 Accelerated depreciation (cost of revenue) 1,487 1,245 - - 2,732 - - - - Accelerated depreciation (general and administrative) 419 418 - - 837 - - - - Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 2,276 45 233 2,447 5,001 1,995 (619) (6) 1,370 Transformation costs (general and administrative) - - - - - 3,605 258 - 3,863 Total excluded items 25,935 30,431 35,897 24,796 117,059 27,391 28,193 28,101 83,685 Expenses, excluding items: Cost of revenue 31,061 33,786 31,569 30,745 127,161 28,384 29,634 31,884 89,902 Research and development 19,271 20,099 20,941 22,410 82,721 21,103 23,322 23,232 67,657 Sales and marketing 34,224 35,446 36,323 44,886 150,879 31,504 32,472 34,692 98,668 General and administrative 20,395 20,654 18,972 23,653 83,674 17,062 17,892 17,625 52,579 Gains, losses and other items, net - - - - - - - - - Gross profit, excluding items: 51,450 56,357 70,648 74,956 253,411 71,053 75,027 87,869 233,949 % Gross margin 62.4% 62.5% 69.1% 70.9% 66.6% 71.5% 71.7% 73.4% 72.2% This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and shouldbe read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A. 16 LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) GUIDANCE (1 (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the quarter ending For the year ending March 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 GAAP loss from operations (31,000) (101,000) Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization 4,000 18,000 Non-cash stock compensation 24,000 89,000 Transformation costs - 4,000 Restructuring and merger charges 4,000 6,000 Total excluded items 32,000 117,000 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 1,000 $ 16,000 This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these easures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A. 17 APPENDIX A LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Q3 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND OTHER KEY METRICS To supplement our financial results, we use non-GAAP measures which exclude certain acquisition related expenses, non-cash stock compensation and restructuring charges. We believe these measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures and schedules are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated GAAP financial statements. Our management regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. These measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is also based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, income (loss) from operations and adjusted EBITDA reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects when applicable: Purchased intangible asset amortization: We incur amortization of purchased intangibles in connection with our acquisitions. Purchased intangibles include (i) developed technology, (ii) customer and publisher relationships, and (iii) trade names. We expect to amortize for accounting purposes the fair value of the purchased intangibles based on the pattern in which the economic benefits of the intangible assets will be consumed as revenue is generated. Although the intangible assets generate revenue for us, we exclude this item because this expense is non-cash in nature and because we believe the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance. Non-cashstock compensation: Non-cash stock compensation consists of charges for associate restricted stock units, performance shares and stock options in accordance with current GAAP related to stock-based compensation including expense associated with stock-based compensation related to unvested options assumed in connection with our acquisitions. As we apply stock-based compensation standards, we believe that it is useful to investors to understand the impact of the application of these standards to our operational performance. Although stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with current GAAP and constitutes an ongoing and recurring expense, such expense is excluded from non-GAAP results because it is not an expense that typically requires or will require cash settlement by us and because such expense is not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations. Restructuring charges: During the past several years, we have initiated certain restructuring activities in order to align our costs in connection with both our operating plans and our business strategies based on then-current economic conditions. As a result, we recognized costs related to termination benefits for associates whose positions were eliminated, lease and other contract termination charges, and leasehold improvement write offs. These items, reported as gains, losses, and other items, net, are excluded from non-GAAP results because such amounts are not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations. Transformation costs: In previous years, we incurred significant expenses to separate the financial statements of our operating segments, with particular focus on segment-level balance sheets, and to evaluate portfolio priorities. Our criteria for excluding transformation expenses from our non-GAAP measures is as follows: 1) projects are discrete in nature; 2) excluded expenses consist only of third-party consulting fees that we would not incur otherwise; and 3) we do not exclude employee related expenses or other costs associated with the ongoing operations of our business. We substantially completed those projects during the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, and through most of fiscal 2019, we incurred transaction support expenses and system separation costs related to the Company's announced evaluation of strategic options for its Marketing Solutions (AMS) business. Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 in response to the potential COVID-19 pandemic impact on our business, we incurred significant costs associated with the assessment of strategic and operating plans, including our long-term location strategy, and assistance in implementing the restructuring activities as a result of this assessment. Our criteria for excluding these costs are the same. We believe excluding these items from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful for investors and provides meaningful supplemental information. Accelerated depreciation: In the prior year we excluded depreciation costs associated with the reduced useful life of certain IT equipment in connection with the Company's migration to a cloud-based data center solution. This migration was part of our AMS separation strategy. These costs are excluded from our non-GAAP results because of the short-term nature of the incremental expenses and such amounts are not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations. Our non-GAAP financial schedules are: 18 Non-GAAPEPS,Non-GAAPIncome from Operations, andNon-GAAPexpenses: OurNon-GAAPearnings per share,Non-GAAPincome from operations, andNon-GAAPexpenses reflect adjustments as described above, as well as the related tax effects where applicable. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income from continuing operations before income taxes, other expenses, depreciation and amortization, and including adjustments as described above. We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure our performance from period to period both at the consolidated level as well as within our operating segments and to compare our results to those of our competitors. We believe that the inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplementary information to and facilitates analysis by investors in evaluating the Company's performance and trends. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net earnings as an indicator of our performance. Free Cash Flow to Equity: To supplement our statement of cash flows, we use a non-GAAP measure of cash flow to analyze cash flows generated from operations. Free cash flow to equity is defined as operating cash flow less cash used by investing activities (excluding the impact of cash paid in acquisitions), less required payments of debt, and excluding the impact of discontinued operations. Management believes that this measure of cash flow is meaningful since it represents the amount of money available from continuing operations for the Company's discretionary spending after funding all required obligations including scheduled debt payments. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow to equity is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. 19 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer LiveRamp Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 22:58:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. 11:59a LIVERAMP : Q3 - Earnings Press Release PU 10:59a LIVERAMP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul.. AQ 10:48a LIVERAMP : Fiscal Q3 Earnings, Sales Beat Consensus; CFO Expects to Report Adjus.. MT 10:22a LIVERAMP : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 10:14a LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi.. AQ 10:09a LIVERAMP : Announces Third Quarter Results BU 10:09a LIVERAMP : Earnings Flash (RAMP) LIVERAMP Posts Q3 Revenue $120M, vs. Street Est.. MT 10:02a LIVERAMP : to Acquire DataFleets to Power Next-Generation Distributed Data Colla.. BU 02/02 INSIDER TRENDS : LiveRamp Holdings Insider Adds to 90-Day Selling Trend MT 02/01 LIVERAMP : Q2 PU