Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAMP   US53815P1084

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.

(RAMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LiveRamp : to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

05/11/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data connectivity platform, today announced that its fiscal year 2021 fourth quarter and full year earnings release is expected to be issued on Tuesday, May 25, after the financial markets close. A conference call will be held at 1:30 p.m. PT the same day to discuss the results.

Please use this link to register in advance of the conference. It will automatically direct you to the registration page for the "LiveRamp FY21 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call" where you may fill in your registration details. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter 4269656. Upon registering, you will be provided with a participant dial-in number, passcode and unique registrant ID to use the day of.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial in number(s), direct event passcode and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering.

This call will also be webcast live and accessible to all interested parties through the Investor Relations website.

To automatically receive LiveRamp financial news by email, please visit the company’s Investor Relations website and subscribe to email alerts.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.
04:08pLIVERAMP  : to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results
BU
05/04LIVERAMP  : Selects Greater Phoenix for U.S. Office Expansion
BU
04/28LIVERAMP  : Preparing for a Cookieless Future, OpenWeb becomes First Conversatio..
PR
04/22LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/22LIVERAMP  : Omar Tawakol Joins LiveRamp Board of Directors
BU
04/07LIVERAMP  : Partners With Google to Enable Identity in Cloud
MT
04/07LIVERAMP  : Enters into Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Enable Identi..
BU
04/01INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at LiveRamp Holdings Continues Selling Trend with Tax S..
MT
04/01INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at LiveRamp Holdings Sale for Taxes Adds to 90-Day Sell..
MT
04/01INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at LiveRamp Holdings Sells for Tax Adds to 90-Day Selli..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 440 M - -
Net income 2021 -84,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -37,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 128 M 3 128 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,61x
EV / Sales 2022 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 150
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 84,64 $
Last Close Price 46,75 $
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 81,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott E. Howe President & Chief Executive Officer
Warren C. Jenson Co-President, CFO & Executive MD-International
Anneka Gupta Co-President, Head-Products & Platforms
Clark M. Kokich Non-Executive Chairman
Sean Carr Head-Applications & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.-36.13%3 128
ACCENTURE PLC11.26%184 725
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.88%158 514
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.55%130 606
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.61%82 721
INFOSYS LIMITED6.67%77 473