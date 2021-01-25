Log in
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.

(RAMP)
LiveRamp : to Discuss Third Quarter Results

01/25/2021 | 04:08pm EST
LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data connectivity platform, today announced that its fiscal year 2021 third quarter earnings release is expected to be issued on Monday, February 8, after the financial markets close. A conference call will be held at 1:30 p.m. PT the same day to discuss the results.

Please use this link to register in advance of the conference. It will automatically direct you to the registration page for the "LiveRamp FY21 Third Quarter Earnings Call" where you may fill in your registration details. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter 4198028.

Upon registering, you will be provided with a participant dial-in number, passcode and unique registrant ID to use the day of.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial in number(s), direct event passcode and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering.

This call will also be webcast live and accessible to all interested parties through the Investor Relations website.

To automatically receive LiveRamp financial news by email, please visit the company’s Investor Relations website and subscribe to email alerts.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 431 M - -
Net income 2021 -107 M - -
Net cash 2021 698 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -52,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 523 M 5 523 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 150
Free-Float 43,8%
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 80,45 $
Last Close Price 83,29 $
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott E. Howe President & Chief Executive Officer
Warren C. Jenson Co-President, CFO & Executive MD-International
James F. Arra Co-President & Chief Commercial Officer
Anneka Gupta Co-President, Head-Products & Platforms
Clark M. Kokich Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.13.80%5 523
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.38%167 410
ACCENTURE PLC-2.47%161 584
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.78%105 688
INFOSYS LIMITED6.77%77 956
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.07%69 459
