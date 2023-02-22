Advanced search
    RAMP   US53815P1084

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC.

(RAMP)
02/22/2023
23.79 USD   -1.08%
04:09pLiveRamp to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
BU
02/21Liveramp Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/17Liveramp : Private Placement - Form 8-K
PU
LiveRamp to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

02/22/2023 | 04:09pm EST
LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration platform, today announced that its CEO Scott Howe will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 7th at 2:40 p.m. PT / 5:40 p.m. ET.

Links to the live webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available on LiveRamp’s investor relations website.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform trusted by forward-looking global companies to connect customer data from anywhere to everywhere. The category-defining pioneer with decades of expertise in online-offline identity resolution, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for a 360° customer view in the modern data stack through secure, privacy-first collaboration within companies, across companies, and between companies and their media and marketing partners to personalize and improve the customer journey. For more information, visit www.liveramp.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 598 M - -
Net income 2023 -107 M - -
Net cash 2023 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -15,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 556 M 1 556 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
EV / Sales 2024 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 42,4%
