LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is a global technology company. The Company's enterprise platform enables data collaboration, where companies can share first-party consumer data with business partners securely and in a privacy-conscious manner. Its LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data (first, second, or third-party) to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. Its solutions include data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. It enables organizations to leverage their customer and prospect data in the digital and television ecosystems and across the customer experience applications they use through a safe and secure data matching process called data onboarding. Its platform allows customers to combine disparate data files (typically ad exposure and customer events, like transactions), replacing customer identifiers with RampID.

Sector Software