LIVESTOCK FEEDS : LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC - 2022 AGM RESOLUTIONS

07/23/2022 | 09:24am EDT
(a subsidiary of uac of nigeria plc)

1. Henry Carr Street,

P.M.B 21097, Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria

Telephone: +234-8077281600

E-mail: info@livestockfeedsplc.com

Website:www.livestockfeedsplc.com

Regd. Number - RC. 3315

BRANCHES:

IKEJA M1LL

I, Henry Carr Street,

P.M.B. 21097, Ikeja

Tel: 08077281527

ABA MILL

12, Industrial Layout

P.M.B. 7119, Aba

Tel: 08077261492

NORTHERN OPERATlONS

Km l7 Zawan Roundabout

Zawan, Jos South

Plateau State

Tel: 0807 7281465

ONITSHA OPERATIONS

No 15a Pokobros Avenue

Off Atani Road, Onitsha

Anambra State

Tel: 08077257575

LAGOS, NIGERIA, JULY 21 2022

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC IN RESPECT OF THE 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR

At the Annual General Meeting of Livestock Feeds Plc (the "Company") held by proxy on Thursday July 21ST 2022 at 1, Henry Carr Street, Ikeja Lagos State, at 10.00am, in respect of the 2021 Financial Year, the Chairman of the Board of Directors laid the Audited Financial Statements together with the Report of the Directors, Auditors and the Audit Committee for the year ended December 31, 2021 before the Shareholders.

Subsequently, the following resolutions were considered and duly passed:

  1. That the appointment of Mr. Peter B. Mombaur as a Non-Executive Director of the Company be and is hereby approved.
  2. That the following directors retiring by rotation be and are hereby re- elected:
    1. Mr. Daniel Obaseki; and
    2. Mr. Adebolanle Badejo
  4. That the Directors be and are hereby authorized to fix the remuneration of the Company's External Auditors for the financial year ending December 31 2022.
  5. That the following persons be and are hereby appointed as members of the Company's Statutory Audit Committee:
    1. Aare Kamorudeen Ajao Danjuma (Shareholder representative);
    2. Mr. Olufemi Frederick Oduyemi (Shareholder representative);
    3. Prince Manfred Bassey (Shareholder representative);
    4. Mr. Abayomi Adeyemi (Directors' Representative);
    5. Mr. Adebolanle Badejo (Directors' Representative).
  7. That the remuneration of Managers of the Company which was disclosed in Note 27(iii), page 93 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements be and is hereby noted.
  8. That the Directors' remuneration for the year ending December 31, 2022 be and is hereby approved.
  9. That the renewal of the general mandate authorizing the Company to enter into recurrent transactions with related parties and companies be and is hereby approved.

Board of Directors:

Joseph I.D. Dada (Chairman), Adegboyega Adedeji (Managing Director)

Abayomi Adeyemi, Adebolanle Badejo, Daniel Obaseki, Peter B. Mombaur

  1. That In compliance with Section 124 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act No. 3 of 2020 (as amended) and the Companies Regulations 2021, approval be and is hereby given for the cancellation of the Company's 1,000,000,582 (One Billion, Five Hundred and eighty two) unissued ordinary shares of ₦0.50k (fifty kobo).
  2. That the Directors be and are hereby authorised to take all such lawful steps as may be required by statute and/or regulations for implementing the cancellation of the Company's unissued shares.
  3. That Clause 6 of the Memorandum of Association of the Company be and is hereby amended to read as follows: "The share capital of the Company is N1,499,999,709 (One Billion, Four Hundred and Ninety nine Million, Seven Hundred and Nine Thousand,) divided into 2,999,999,418 (Two Billion, Nine Hundred and Ninety nine Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety Nine Thousand, Four Hundred and Eighteen) ordinary shares of ₦0.50 (Fifty kobo) each".
  4. That the Directors be and are hereby authorised to take all such lawful steps, pass all requisite resolutions and do all such other lawful acts and/or things as may be necessary for and/or incidental to giving effect to the above resolutions; and all prior lawful steps taken by the Directors in the above regard be and are hereby ratified.

Rose Hamis

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Livestock Feeds plc published this content on 23 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2022 13:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
