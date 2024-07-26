(a subsidiary of uac of nigeria plc)

1. Henry Carr Street,

P.M.B 21097, Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria

Telephone: +234-8077281600

E-mail: info@livestockfeedsplc.com

Website:www.livestockfeedsplc.com

Regd. Number - RC. 3315

LAGOS, NIGERIA, JULY 25, 2024

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC IN RESPECT OF THE 2023 FINANCIAL YEAR

At the Annual General Meeting of Livestock Feeds Plc (the "Company") held on Thursday July 25th 2024, at Festival Hotel, Diamond Estate, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, at 10.00am, in respect of the 2023 Financial Year, the Chairman of the Board of Directors laid the Audited Financial Statements together with the Report of the Directors, Auditors and the Audit Committee for the year ended December 31, 2023 before the Shareholders.

Subsequently, the following resolutions were considered and duly passed:

That the following directors retiring by rotation be and are hereby re-elected: Mr. Adebolanle Badejo; and Mrs. Temitope Omodele That the appointment of Mrs. Chiamaka N. Uwaegbute as a Non-Executive Director of the Company be and is hereby approved. That the Directors be and are hereby authorized to fix the remuneration of the Company's External Auditors for the financial year ending December 31 2024. That the following persons be and are hereby appointed as members of the Company's Statutory Audit Committee: Aare Kamorudeen Ajao Danjuma (Shareholder representative); Mr. Olufemi Frederick Oduyemi (Shareholder representative); Prince Manfred Bassey (Shareholder representative); Mr. Abayomi Adeyemi (Directors' Representative); Mr. Adebolanle Badejo (Directors' Representative). That the remuneration of Managers of the Company which was disclosed in Note 27(iii), page 110 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements be and is hereby noted. That the Directors' remuneration for the year ending December 31, 2024 be and is hereby approved. That the renewal of the general mandate authorizing the Company to enter into recurrent transactions with related parties and companies be and is hereby approved.

Rose Hamis

Company Secretary

Board of Directors:

Joseph I.D. Dada (Chairman), Adegboyega Adedeji (Managing Director)

Abayomi Adeyemi, Adebolanle Badejo, Temitope Omodele, Chiamaka. N. Uwaegbute