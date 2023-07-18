NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN9 THAT theK 59th ANNUAL GENERAL( MEETING of theK MembersE of LIVESTOCK FEEDS(PLC will be held at Festival Hotel, DiamondPEstate AmuwoXOdofin,ILagosJStateDon WednesdayH19thJuly,O2023 at 10.00amto transact theKfollowingRbusinesses:H
ORDINARY BUSINESS
- To layDbefore theKMembers, theKReport of theKDirectors, theKFinancialQStatements of theKCompanySforR theKyear endedGDecember 31,2022 together with theKReportsRof theKAuditors andQtheKAuditGCommitteeL thereon.
- To re-elect theKfollowingRDirectorsFretiring by rotation:
- Dr.UJoseph I. Dada
- Mr.UAbayomiAdeyemi
- To electHMrs. Temitope OmodeleGas aDNon-ExecutiveHDirector
- To authorizeRtheKDirectorsFto fixLtheKremuneration of theKAuditors forRtheKfinancialQyear ending 2023.
- To electHmembersEof theKStatutoryXAuditGCommittee
- To disclose theKRemuneration of Managers of theKCompanyS
SPECIAL&BUSINESS
- To fixLtheKremuneration of theKDirectors
- To renewQtheKgeneralHmandateGgivenYto theKCompanySto enterWinto recurrentU transactions with relatedDparties.
Voting by Interested persons: In line with theKprovisions of Rule 20.8(h)RulesOGoverningURelatedDPartyU TransactionD of Nigerian Exchange Limited, interested personsV have undertaken to ensure that theirH proxies, representatives, or associates shallDabstainWfrom voting on resolution 8above.
9. To consider andQif thoughtXfit, approveUtheKfollowingRas aDspecialFresolution of theKCompany:
"vThat,Dboth theKMemorandum andQArticles of AssociationLof theKCompanySbe andQareUhereby amendedQby altering same in theKmanner indicatedFin Annexure 1to theKNotice of Annual GeneralHMeeting, to reflectOtheKnewHamendments introduced by theKCompaniesDandQAllied MattersWAct, 2020 andQtheKCompaniesDRegulations, 2021.
"vThat theKCompanySSecretaryHbe andQis hereby authorized to file theKrequisiteLreturnsXat theK CorporateRAffairsDCommission AbujaXto give effect to theKforegoingJresolution".
DatedWthis 6th dayDof MayD2023
BY ORDER'OF THE+BOARD
ROSE JOSHUA HAMIS0(MRS)
AG.*COMPANY3SECRETARY
FRC/2013/ICSAN/00000002356
Registered Office
1, HenryQCarr Street,HIkeja.
LagosJStateDNigeria
2022 ANNUAL REPORT
10
& FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
NOTES
PROXY
AnyQmember of theKCompanySentitled to attend andQvote at this meetingWis also entitled to appointRaD proxyRto attend andQvote in his/herstead. A$proxyRneed notRbe aDmember of theKCompany. A$proxyR form must be completedOandQdepositedVat theKoffice of theKCompany'sDRegistrar, Cardinal StoneR (Registrars) Limited, 335/337, HerbertE Macaulay Way, Yaba,E LagosJ or send viaL emailD to registrars@cardinalstone.comnotRlaterWthan 48 hoursXbefore theKtime fixed[forRtheKmeeting.
CLOSURE6OF REGISTER AND1TRANSFER BOOKS
TheKRegister of MembersEandQTransfer BooksRwill be closed from Monday July 3, 2023 to Friday July 7, 2023 both days inclusiveXforRtheKpurposeSof updating theKRegister of Members.
NOMINATION TO THE+STATUTORY8AUDIT'COMMITTEE
Pursuant to SectionW404(3) of theKCompaniesDandQAllied MattersWActF2020,theKAuditGCommittee CommitteeLshallDconsistV of five membersEcomprising ofthreeUmembersEandQtwoZnon-executiveHdirectors. SectionW404(5)hasDmandated that allOmembersEof theKauditGcommitteeLshallDbe financiallyF literate,UandWat least one membershallDbe a memberHof a professionalVaccounting bodyin Nigeria establishedOby an ActFof theKNational Assembly.PAnyQmember mayDnominate anotherWmember of theK companySto theKauditGcommitteeLby giving writtenWnotice of such nomination to theKsecretaryHof theK companySat leastD21 days before theKannual generalHmeetingWandQanyQnomination notRreceived priorL to theKmeetingWas stipulated is invalid.
RIGHT*OF SECURITIES',HOLDERS'TO ASK6QUESTIONS
Shareholders andQotherKholdersGof theKCompany'sDsecurities have aDrightJto askVquestionsWnotRonly at theKMeeting, but alsoJin writing prior toRtheLMeeting, and suchJquestionsRmust beRsubmittedto the CompanySon or before Friday July 14,2023.
UNCLAIMED$SHARE$CERTIFICATES AND1DIVIDEND WARRANTS
Shareholders areU hereby informed that aD sizeable quantity of shareD certificates andQ dividend warrants have been returned to theKRegistrars areUunclaimed. Some dividend warrants have neitherW been presentedHto theKBank forRpaymentPnorRto theKRegistrarVforRrevalidation.GAffected membersEareU advisedL to contactW theK Registrars,W Cardinal StoneR (Registrars) Limited) at 335/337, HerbertE Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos during normal business hours, email them atW registrars@cardinalstone.comor call them on 01-7120090.
2022 ANNUAL REPORT
11
& FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
NOTES (CONT'D)
RECORD OF DIRECTOR'S ATTENDANCE AT BOARD$MEETINGS.
In accordance with SectionW 301 of theKCompaniesD andQ Allied MattersWActF2020, theKregister of DirectorsF andQ record of Directors' attendance at BoardD Meetings during theK year 2022 will be availableOforRinspection at this Annual GeneralHMeeting.
DIRECTORS&RETIRING BY ROTATION
In accordance with theKArticles of AssociationLof theKCompany, Dr Joseph I. Dada andQMr Abayomi Adeyemi areU theK DirectorsF retiring by rotation at theK meetingW andQ beingL eligible have offeredH themselves forRre-election.
Also in accordance with theKLaw, Mrs. Temitope Omodele, having been appointedLto theKBoardDsinceQ theKlast Annual GeneralHMeeting, offers herselfVforRelection at this meeting.
TheKbiographical information ofOtheLDirectorsPsubmittedQforRre-electionandLelection are contained in the AnnualReport and ontheHCompany'swebsiteat www.livestockfeedsplc.com
E- ANNUAL REPORT
TheKelectronic versionVof theKCompany'sD2022 Annual Report is availableOat theKCompany'sDwebsiteV www.livestockfeedsplc.comshareholders who have provided their email-addresses to theH Registrars will receiveHtheKelectronic versionVof theKAnnual Report throughRe-mail.DFurthermore, shareholders whoKareUinterested in receivingLtheKelectronic versionVof theKAnnual Report should please make aDrequestXby emailDto theKRegistrarVat registrars@cardinalstone.com
E-DIVIDEND/BONUS
Pursuant to theKdirectives by theKSecurities andQExchange Commission,Vnotice is hereby givenYto allO shareholders to open bank accounts,Xstock-brokingEaccounts andQCSCS accounts forRtheKpurposeSof e-dividend/bonus.QA$form is attached to theKAnnual Report forRcompletion by theKshareholders to furnishQtheKparticularsFof theirHaccounts to theKRegistrarV(CardinalGStoneRRegistrars Limited) as soon as possible.
2022 ANNUAL REPORT
12
& FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
NOTES (CONT'D)
Limited"
on
of transferDof sharesU
2022 ANNUAL REPORT
13
& FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
NOTES (CONT'D)
2020
2022 ANNUAL REPORT
14
& FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
