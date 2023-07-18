NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN9 THAT theK 59th ANNUAL GENERAL( MEETING of theK MembersE of LIVESTOCK FEEDS(PLC will be held at Festival Hotel, DiamondPEstate AmuwoXOdofin,ILagosJStateDon WednesdayH19thJuly,O2023 at 10.00amto transact theKfollowingRbusinesses:H ORDINARY BUSINESS To layDbefore theKMembers, theKReport of theKDirectors, theKFinancialQStatements of theKCompanySforR theKyear endedGDecember 31, 2022 together with theKReportsRof theKAuditors andQtheKAuditGCommitteeL thereon. To re-elect theKfollowingRDirectorsFretiring by rotation: Dr.UJoseph I. Dada Mr.UAbayomiAdeyemi To electHMrs. Temitope OmodeleGas aDNon-ExecutiveHDirector To authorizeRtheKDirectorsFto fixLtheKremuneration of theKAuditors forRtheKfinancialQyear ending 2023. To electHmembersEof theKStatutoryXAuditGCommittee To disclose theKRemuneration of Managers of theKCompanyS SPECIAL&BUSINESS To fixLtheKremuneration of theKDirectors To renewQtheKgeneralHmandateGgivenYto theKCompanySto enterWinto recurrentU transactions with relatedDparties. Voting by Interested persons: In line with theKprovisions of Rule 20.8(h)RulesOGoverningURelatedDPartyU TransactionD of Nigerian Exchange Limited, interested personsV have undertaken to ensure that theirH proxies, representatives, or associates shallDabstainWfrom voting on resolution 8above. 9. To consider andQif thoughtXfit, approveUtheKfollowingRas aDspecialFresolution of theKCompany: "vThat,Dboth theKMemorandum andQArticles of AssociationLof theKCompanySbe andQareUhereby amendedQby altering same in theKmanner indicatedFin Annexure 1to theKNotice of Annual GeneralHMeeting, to reflectOtheKnewHamendments introduced by theKCompaniesDandQAllied MattersWAct, 2020 andQtheKCompaniesDRegulations, 2021. "vThat theKCompanySSecretaryHbe andQis hereby authorized to file theKrequisiteLreturnsXat theK CorporateRAffairsDCommission AbujaXto give effect to theKforegoingJresolution". DatedWthis 6th dayDof MayD2023 BY ORDER'OF THE+BOARD ROSE JOSHUA HAMIS0(MRS) AG.*COMPANY3SECRETARY FRC/2013/ICSAN/00000002356 Registered Office 1, HenryQCarr Street,HIkeja. LagosJStateDNigeria 2022 ANNUAL REPORT 10 & FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTES PROXY AnyQmember of theKCompanySentitled to attend andQvote at this meetingWis also entitled to appointRaD proxyRto attend andQvote in his/herstead. A$proxyRneed notRbe aDmember of theKCompany. A$proxyR form must be completedOandQdepositedVat theKoffice of theKCompany'sDRegistrar, Cardinal StoneR (Registrars) Limited, 335/337, HerbertE Macaulay Way, Yaba,E LagosJ or send viaL emailD to registrars@cardinalstone.comnotRlaterWthan 48 hoursXbefore theKtime fixed[forRtheKmeeting. CLOSURE6OF REGISTER AND1TRANSFER BOOKS TheKRegister of MembersEandQTransfer BooksRwill be closed from Monday July 3, 2023 to Friday July 7, 2023 both days inclusiveXforRtheKpurposeSof updating theKRegister of Members. NOMINATION TO THE+STATUTORY8AUDIT'COMMITTEE Pursuant to SectionW404(3) of theKCompaniesDandQAllied MattersWActF2020,theKAuditGCommittee CommitteeLshallDconsistV of five membersEcomprising ofthreeUmembersEandQtwoZnon-executiveHdirectors. SectionW404(5)hasDmandated that allOmembersEof theKauditGcommitteeLshallDbe financiallyF literate,UandWat least one membershallDbe a memberHof a professionalVaccounting bodyin Nigeria establishedOby an ActFof theKNational Assembly.PAnyQmember mayDnominate anotherWmember of theK companySto theKauditGcommitteeLby giving writtenWnotice of such nomination to theKsecretaryHof theK companySat leastD21 days before theKannual generalHmeetingWandQanyQnomination notRreceived priorL to theKmeetingWas stipulated is invalid. RIGHT*OF SECURITIES',HOLDERS'TO ASK6QUESTIONS Shareholders andQotherKholdersGof theKCompany'sDsecurities have aDrightJto askVquestionsWnotRonly at theKMeeting, but alsoJin writing prior toRtheLMeeting, and suchJquestionsRmust beRsubmittedto the CompanySon or before Friday July 14,2023. UNCLAIMED$SHARE$CERTIFICATES AND1DIVIDEND WARRANTS Shareholders areU hereby informed that aD sizeable quantity of shareD certificates andQ dividend warrants have been returned to theKRegistrars areUunclaimed. Some dividend warrants have neitherW been presentedHto theKBank forRpaymentPnorRto theKRegistrarVforRrevalidation.GAffected membersEareU advisedL to contactW theK Registrars,W Cardinal StoneR (Registrars) Limited) at 335/337, HerbertE Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos during normal business hours, email them atW registrars@cardinalstone.comor call them on 01-7120090. 2022 ANNUAL REPORT 11 & FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTES (CONT'D) RECORD OF DIRECTOR'S ATTENDANCE AT BOARD$MEETINGS. In accordance with SectionW 301 of theKCompaniesD andQ Allied MattersWActF2020, theKregister of DirectorsF andQ record of Directors' attendance at BoardD Meetings during theK year 2022 will be availableOforRinspection at this Annual GeneralHMeeting. DIRECTORS&RETIRING BY ROTATION In accordance with theKArticles of AssociationLof theKCompany, Dr Joseph I. Dada andQMr Abayomi Adeyemi areU theK DirectorsF retiring by rotation at theK meetingW andQ beingL eligible have offeredH themselves forRre-election. Also in accordance with theKLaw, Mrs. Temitope Omodele, having been appointedLto theKBoardDsinceQ theKlast Annual GeneralHMeeting, offers herselfVforRelection at this meeting. TheKbiographical information ofOtheLDirectorsPsubmittedQforRre-electionandLelection are contained in the AnnualReport and ontheHCompany'swebsiteat www.livestockfeedsplc.com E- ANNUAL REPORT TheKelectronic versionVof theKCompany'sD2022 Annual Report is availableOat theKCompany'sDwebsiteV www.livestockfeedsplc.comshareholders who have provided their email-addresses to theH Registrars will receiveHtheKelectronic versionVof theKAnnual Report throughRe-mail.DFurthermore, shareholders whoKareUinterested in receivingLtheKelectronic versionVof theKAnnual Report should please make aDrequestXby emailDto theKRegistrarVat registrars@cardinalstone.com E-DIVIDEND/BONUS Pursuant to theKdirectives by theKSecurities andQExchange Commission,Vnotice is hereby givenYto allO shareholders to open bank accounts,Xstock-brokingEaccounts andQCSCS accounts forRtheKpurposeSof e-dividend/bonus.QA$form is attached to theKAnnual Report forRcompletion by theKshareholders to furnishQtheKparticularsFof theirHaccounts to theKRegistrarV(CardinalGStoneRRegistrars Limited) as soon as possible. 2022 ANNUAL REPORT 12 & FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTES (CONT'D) Limited" on of transferDof sharesU 2022 ANNUAL REPORT 13 & FINANCIAL STATEMENTS