Lagos, Nigeria, March 12, 2024

LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC - NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors ("the Board") of Livestock Feeds PLC ("the Company") will be held on Wednesday 27th March 2024 at 2.30pm at 1, Henry Carr Street Ikeja Lagos (and virtually by teams conference platform), to consider and approve among others), the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year-ended December 31 2023 (Audited FYE 2023 Financial Statements).

In accordance with the Rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Company commenced a closed period on January 1, 2024 which shall enure until twenty four (24) hours after the release of the Audited FYE 2023 Audited Financial Statements via NGX Issuers' portal and by extension the general public.

Consequently, during the closed period, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company, other insiders and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the FYE 2023 Audited Financial Statements.

Thank you.

For: LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC

Rose Hamis (Mrs)

Company Secretary

