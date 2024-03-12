In accordance with the Rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Company commenced a closed period on January 1, 2024 which shall enure until twenty four (24) hours after the release of the Audited FYE 2023 Audited Financial Statements via NGX Issuers' portal and by extension the general public.

Consequently, during the closed period, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company, other insiders and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the FYE 2023 Audited Financial Statements.

Thank you.

For: LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC

Rose Hamis (Mrs)

Company Secretary