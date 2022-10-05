Advanced search
    LIVESTOCK

LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC

(LIVESTOCK)
2022-10-03
1.020 NGN    0.00%
05:22aLivestock Feeds : Notice of closed period
PU
07/28Livestock Feeds Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/28Livestock Feeds : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
LIVESTOCK FEEDS : NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

10/05/2022 | 05:22am EDT
(a subsidiary of uac of nigeria plc)

1. Henry Carr Street,

P.M.B 21097, Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria

Telephone: +234-8077281600

E-mail: info@livestockfeedsplc.com

Website:www.livestockfeedsplc.com

Regd. Number - RC. 3315

BRANCHES:

IKEJA M1LL

I, Henry Carr Street,

P.M.B. 21097, Ikeja

Tel: 08077281527

ABA MILL

12, Industrial Layout

P.M.B. 7119, Aba

Tel: 08077261492

NORTHERN OPERATlONS

Km l7 Zawan Roundabout

Zawan, Jos South

Plateau State

Tel: 0807 7281465

ONITSHA OPERATIONS

No 15a Pokobros Avenue

Off Atani Road, Onitsha

Anambra State

Tel: 08077257575

Lagos, Nigeria, October 4, 2022

NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Rule Book of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of Livestock Feeds PLC (the "Company") will commence on October 4, 2022, in respect of the Q3 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30th September 2022 ("Q3 2022 Unaudited Accounts"). The Q3 2022 Unaudited Accounts will be due for release on or before October 31, 2022.

Consequently, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibility, Employees with sensitive information, Advisers and Consultants of the Company, other insiders and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the Q3 2022 Unaudited Accounts through the NGX's Issuers' Portal and by extension, the general public.

Thank you.

For: LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC

Rose Hamis (Mrs)

AG. Company Secretary

Board of Directors:

Joseph I.D. Dada (Chairman), Adegboyega Adedeji (Managing Director)

Abayomi Adeyemi, Adebolanle Badejo, Daniel Obaseki, Peter B. Mombaur

Disclaimer

Livestock Feeds plc published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 09:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
