LIVESTOCK FEEDS : NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

Lagos, Nigeria, October 4, 2022

NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Rule Book of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of Livestock Feeds PLC (the "Company") will commence on October 4, 2022, in respect of the Q3 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30th September 2022 ("Q3 2022 Unaudited Accounts"). The Q3 2022 Unaudited Accounts will be due for release on or before October 31, 2022.

Consequently, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibility, Employees with sensitive information, Advisers and Consultants of the Company, other insiders and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the Q3 2022 Unaudited Accounts through the NGX's Issuers' Portal and by extension, the general public.

Thank you.

For: LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC

Rose Hamis (Mrs)

AG. Company Secretary

Board of Directors:

Joseph I.D. Dada (Chairman), Adegboyega Adedeji (Managing Director)

Abayomi Adeyemi, Adebolanle Badejo, Daniel Obaseki, Peter B. Mombaur