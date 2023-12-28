(a subsidiary of uac of nigeria plc)

1. Henry Carr Street,

P.M.B 21097, Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria

Telephone: +234-8077281600

E-mail: info@livestockfeedsplc.com

Website:www.livestockfeedsplc.com

Regd. Number - RC. 3315

Lagos, Nigeria, 27 December 2023

NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Rule Book of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of Livestock Feeds PLC (the "Company") will commence on January 1, 2024 in respect of the Q4 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements and Audited Financial Statements for the year ending 31 December 2023 ("2023 AFS").

The Q4 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements and 2023 AFS of the Company will be due for release on January 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 respectively.

Consequently, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibility, Employees with sensitive information, Advisers and Consultants of the Company, other insiders and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the Q4 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements and 2023 AFS via NGX's Issuers' Portal and by extension, the general public.

Thank you.

For: Livestock Feeds PLC

Rose Hamis (Mrs)

Company Secretary

Livestock Feeds PLC has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.livestockfeedsplc.com

Board of Directors:

Joseph I.D. Dada (Chairman), Adegboyega Adedeji (Managing Director)

Abayomi Adeyemi, Adebolanle Badejo, Temitope Omodele,

Chiamaka N. Uwaegbute