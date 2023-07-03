Lagos, Nigeria, June 30, 2023

NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Rule Book of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of Livestock Feeds PLC (the "Company") will commence on July 1, 2023, in respect of the Q2 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30th June 2023 ("Q2 2023 Unaudited Accounts").

Consequently, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibility, Employees with sensitive information, Advisers and Consultants of the Company, other insiders and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the Q2 2023 Unaudited Accounts through the NGX's Issuers' Portal and by extension, the general public.

Thank you.

For: LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC

Rose Hamis (Mrs)

AG. Company Secretary