LIVESTOCK FEEDS : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE
October 03, 2023 at 07:18 am EDT
(a subsidiary of uac of nigeria plc)
Lagos, Nigeria, September 29, 2023
LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC - NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors ("the Board") of Livestock Feeds PLC ("the Company") will be held on Thursday 26th October 2023 at 2.30pm at 1, Henry Carr Street Ikeja Lagos (and virtually by teams conference platform), to consider and approve among others), the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023 (Q3 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements).
In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Rule Book of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of the Company will commence on October 1, 2023, until 24 hours after the release of the Q3 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements via NGX Issuers' portal and by extension the general public.
Consequently, during the closed period, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company, other insiders and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the Q3 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements.
Thank you.
For: LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC
Rose Hamis (Mrs)
Company Secretary
Board of Directors:
Joseph I.D. Dada (Chairman), Adegboyega Adedeji (Managing Director)
