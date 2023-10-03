(a subsidiary of uac of nigeria plc)

1. Henry Carr Street,

P.M.B 21097, Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria

Telephone: +234-8077281600

E-mail: info@livestockfeedsplc.com

Website:www.livestockfeedsplc.com

Regd. Number - RC. 3315

BRANCHES:

Lagos, Nigeria, September 29, 2023

IKEJA M1LL

I, Henry Carr Street,

P.M.B. 21097, Ikeja

Tel: 08077281527

LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC - NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors ("the Board") of Livestock Feeds PLC ("the Company") will be held on Thursday 26th October 2023 at 2.30pm at 1, Henry Carr Street Ikeja Lagos (and virtually by teams conference platform), to consider and approve among others), the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023 (Q3 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements).

ABA MILL

12, Industrial Layout

P.M.B. 7119, Aba

Tel: 08077261492

NORTHERN OPERATlONS

Km l7 Zawan Roundabout

Zawan, Jos South

Plateau State

Tel: 0807 7281465

In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Rule Book of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of the Company will commence on October 1, 2023, until 24 hours after the release of the Q3 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements via NGX Issuers' portal and by extension the general public.

Consequently, during the closed period, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company, other insiders and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the Q3 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements.

Thank you.

For: LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC

Rose Hamis (Mrs)

Company Secretary

ONITSHA OPERATIONS

No 15a Pokobros Avenue

Off Atani Road, Onitsha

Anambra State

Tel: 08077257575

Board of Directors:

Joseph I.D. Dada (Chairman), Adegboyega Adedeji (Managing Director)

Abayomi Adeyemi, Adebolanle Badejo, Temitope Omodele, Chiamaka Uwaegbute

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Livestock Feeds plc published this content on 03 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2023 11:17:11 UTC.