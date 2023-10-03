In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Rule Book of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of the Company will commence on October 1, 2023, until 24 hours after the release of the Q3 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements via NGX Issuers' portal and by extension the general public.

Consequently, during the closed period, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company, other insiders and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the Q3 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements.

Thank you.

For: LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC

Rose Hamis (Mrs)

Company Secretary