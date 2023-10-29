(a subsidiary of uac of nigeria plc) 1. Henry Carr Street, P.M.B 21097, Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria Telephone: +234-8077281600 E-mail: info@livestockfeedsplc.com Website:www.livestockfeedsplc.com Regd. Number - RC. 3315 BRANCHES: IKEJA M1LL I, Henry Carr Street, P.M.B. 21097, Ikeja Tel: 08077281527 ABA MILL 12, Industrial Layout P.M.B. 7119, Aba Tel: 08077261492 NORTHERN OPERATlONS Km l7 Zawan Roundabout Zawan, Jos South Plateau State Tel: 0807 7281465 ONITSHA OPERATIONS No 15a Pokobros Avenue Off Atani Road, Onitsha Anambra State Tel: 08077257575 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023 Board of Directors: Joseph I.D. Dada (Chairman), Adegboyega Adedeji (Managing Director) Abayomi Adeyemi, Adebolanle Badejo, Chiamaka Uwaegbute, Temitope Omodele

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the period ended 30 September 3 months to 9 months to 3 months to 9 months to September 2023 September 2023 September 2022 September 2022 Notes N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Revenue from contracts with customers 4 4,595,067 14,336,161 3,990,600 11,182,956 Cost of sales 7(i) (4,306,607) (13,366,966) (3,795,438) (10,351,705) Gross profit 288,460 969,195 195,162 831,251 Other operating income 8 18,184 48,699 9,673 29,002 Selling and Distribution expenses 7(ii) (46,308) (134,139) (59,204) (139,449) Administrative expenses 7(iii) (168,010) (499,147) (135,854) (379,983) Operating profit 92,325 384,609 9,776 340,821 Investment income 9 234 985 149 768 Finance costs 10 (89,717) (326,966) (153,837) (580,871) Profit before tax 2,842 58,628 (143,911) (239,281) Income tax expense 12(iv) (938) (19,347) - - Profit for the period 1,904 39,281 (143,911) (239,281) Other comprehensive income for the year (net of tax) - - - - Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 2,842 39,281 (143,911) (239,281) Earnings per share(kobo) Basic earnings for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders 13 0.09 1.31 (4.80) (7.98) Diluted earnings for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders 13 0.09 1.31 (4.80) (7.98) The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements. 2

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 30 September Notes 2023 2022 Assets N'000 N'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 14 965,006 865,343 Intangible assets 15 210,863 237,293 Total non-current assets 1,175,869 1,102,636 Current assets Inventories 16 5,047,982 4,910,292 Trade and other receivables 17 877,581 905,079 Refund assets 17 4,683 4,683 Prepayments 18 65,091 39,891 Other financial assets 19.2 17,283 17,283 Cash and cash equivalents 19.3 180,236 477,841 Total current assets 6,192,857 6,355,069 Total assets 7,368,726 7,457,705 Equity Issued capital 20 1,500,000 1,500,000 Share premium 20 693,344 693,344 Accumulated Deficits (473,806) (513,087) Total equity 1,719,538 1,680,257 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 21 2,815,062 2,079,364 Refund liabilities 21.2 4,572 4,924 Income tax payable 12(iv) 32,310 95,791 Dividend payable 22 17,384 17,384 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 23 2,779,860 3,575,019 Government Grant 23.1 - 4,966 Total current liabilities 5,649,188 5,777,448 Total liabilities 5,649,188 5,777,448 Total equity and liabilities 7,368,726 7,457,705 The Financial statements was approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 26th October,2023 and was signed on its behalf by: Chairman Managing Director Chief Financial Officer Dr. Joseph Dada Mr. Adedeji Adegboyega Mr. Adekunle Adepoju FRC/2016/APCON/00000014735 FRC/2020/003/00000021439 FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004478 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements. 3

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Accumulated Share Deficits/Revenue Issued capital premium reserves Total equity N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 At 1 January 2022 1,500,000 693,344 309,131 2,502,475 Profit for the year - - (239,281) (239,281) Other comprehensive income - - - - Total comprehensive income, net of tax - - (239,281) (239,281) At 30 September 2022 1,500,000 693,344 69,850 2,263,194 At 1 January 2023 1,500,000 693,344 (513,087) 1,680,257 Profit for the year - - 39,281 39,281 Other comprehensive income - - - - Total comprehensive income, net of tax - - 39,281 39,281 At 30 September 2023 1,500,000 693,344 (473,806) 1,719,538 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements. 4

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the period ended 30 September Notes 2023 2022 N'000 N'000 Operating activities (Loss)/Profit before tax 58,628 (239,281) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 14 121,813 120,358 Amortisation of intangible assets 15 38,583 489 (Gain)/Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 8 - (1,095) Finance cost 10 326,966 580,871 Interest income 9 (985) (768) Government grant 8 (4,966) - Changes in working capital: Decrease/(Increase) in inventories (137,690) 698,468 Decrease/(Increase) in trade and other receivables 27,498 84,252 Decrease/(Increase) in prepayments (25,200) 22,798 Increase/(Decrease) in trade and other payables 735,346 4,592,529 Cash outflow generated from/(used in) operating activities 1,139,993 5,858,620 Income tax paid 12(iv) (82,830) (55,569) Net cash generated from operating activities 1,057,164 5,803,051 Investing activities Interest received 9 985 768 Proceeds from disposal of PPE - 1,241 Acquisition of Intangibles assets 15(iii) (12,153) (111,654) Purchase of property, plant and equipment 14 (221,476) (49,179) Net cash flows used in investing activities (232,644) (158,824) Financing activities Interest paid 23 (322,001) (396,600) Proceeds from borrowings 23 1,723,575 4,339,204 Repayment of borrowings 23 (2,523,698) (9,484,163) Net cash flows generated from/ (used in) financing activities (1,122,125) (5,541,559) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (297,605) 102,667 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 477,841 342,611 Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September 19 180,236 445,278 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements. 5

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the period ended 30 September 2023 1. Corporate information Livestock Feeds Plc was incorporated on 20th March,1963 and commenced business on 20th May, 1963. The Company was quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1978. The Company is engaged principally in the manufacturing and marketing of animal feeds and concentrates. The registered office of the Company is located at 1 Henry Carr Street, Ikeja Lagos. The parent Company is UAC of Nigeria Plc. 2. Significant accounting policies 2.1 Basis of preparation The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, the requirements of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act No 6, 2011 and the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020. The financial statements are presented in Naira which is the Company's functional currency and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand (N'000), except when otherwise indicated. 2.2 Summary of significant accounting policies a) Current versus non-current classification The Company presents assets and liabilities in the statement of financial position based on current/non-current classification. An asset is current when it is: Expected to be realised or intended to be sold or consumed in the normal operating cycle

Held primarily for the purpose of trading

Expected to be realised within twelve months after the reporting period or

Cash or cash equivalent unless restricted from being exchanged or used to settle a liability for at least twelve months after the reporting period All other assets are classified as non-current. A liability is current when: It is expected to be settled in the normal operating cycle

It is held primarily for the purpose of trading

It is due to be settled within twelve months after the reporting period or There is no unconditional right to defer the settlement of the liability for at least twelve months after the reporting period Deferred tax assets and liabilities are classified as non-current assets and liabilities. 6

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - CONTINUED For the period ended 30 September 2023 2.2 Summary of significant accounting policies b) Fair value measurement The Company measures its financial instruments at fair value at each reporting date mainly for disclosure purpose. The fair value of an asset or a liability is measured using the assumptions that market participants would use when pricing the asset or liability, assuming that market participants act in their economic best interest Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The fair value measurement is based on the presumption that the transaction to sell the asset or transfer the liability takes place either: In the principal market for the asset or liability or

In the absence of a principal market, in the most advantageous market for the asset or liability The fair value of an asset or a liability is measured using the assumptions that market participants would use when pricing the asset or liability, assuming that market participants act in their economic best interest. The Company uses valuation techniques that are appropriate in the circumstances and for which sufficient data are available to measure fair value, maximising the use of relevant observable inputs and minimising the use of unobservable inputs. All assets and liabilities for which fair value is measured or disclosed in the financial statements are categorised within the fair value hierarchy, described as follows, based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole: Level 1 - Quoted (unadjusted) market prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities

Level 2 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is directly or indirectly observable

Level 2 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is directly or indirectly observable Level 3 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable For assets and liabilities that are recognised in the financial statements at fair value on a recurring basis, the Company determines whether transfers have occurred between levels in the hierarchy by re-assessing categorisation (based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole) at the end of each reporting period. For the purpose of fair value disclosures, the Company has determined classes of assets and liabilities on the basis of the nature, characteristics and risks of the asset or liability and the level of the fair value hierarchy, as explained above. c) Revenue from contracts with customers The Company is into agricultural business for the manufacturing and marketing of animal feeds and concentrates. Revenue from contracts with customers is recognised when control of the goods or services are transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. The Company has generally concluded that it is the principal in its revenue arrangements, because it typically controls the goods or services before transferring them to the customer. The Company has applied IFRS 15 practical expedient to a portfolio of contracts (or performance obligations) with similar characteristics since the Company reasonably expects that the accounting result will not be materially different from the result of applying the standard to the individual contracts. The Company has been able to take a reasonable approach to determine the portfolios that would be representative of its types of customers and business lines. This has been used to categorise the different revenue stream detailed below. 7

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - CONTINUED For the period ended 30 September 2023 The disclosures of significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions relating to revenue from contracts with customers are provided in Note 3. At contract inception, the Company assesses the goods or services promised to a customer and identifies as a performance obligation each promise to transfer to the customer either: a good or service (or a bundle of goods or services) that is distinct; or

a series of distinct goods or services that are substantially the same and that have the same pattern of transfer to the customer. The Company has identified one distinct performance obligations: Contract for the sale of feeds and concentrates begins when goods have been delivered to the customer and revenue is recognised at the point in time when control of the goods has been transferred to the customer, generally on delivery of the goods. The normal credit term is 90 days upon delivery. The Company considers whether there are other promises in the contract that are separate performance obligations to which a portion of the transaction price needs to be allocated (if any). In determining the transaction price for the sale of feeds and concentrates, the Company considers the existence of significant financing components and consideration payable to the customer (if any). i. Significant financing component Using the practical expedient in IFRS 15, the Company does not adjust the promised amount of consideration for the effects of a significant financing component since Livestock feeds Plc expects, at contract inception, that the period between the transfer of the promised good or service to the customer and when the customer pays for that good or service will be one year or less. ii. Variable consideration If the consideration in a contract includes a variable amount, the Company estimates the amount of consideration to which it will be entitled in exchange for transferring the goods to the customer. The variable consideration is estimated at contract inception and constrained until it is highly probable that a significant revenue reversal in the amount of cumulative revenue recognised will not occur when the associated uncertainty with the variable consideration is subsequently resolved. Volume incentives and trade discounts When customers meet a set target in a particular month the Company gives a volume incentive. Trade discounts that range between 16%-20% are given to customers which is determined at the inception of the contract and are set-off against revenue. 8

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - CONTINUED For the period ended 30 September 2023 Revenue from contracts with customers - continued Rights of return Some contracts for the sale of Animal feeds provide customers with a right of return and volume rebates. When a contract provides a customer with a right to return the goods within a specified period, the consideration received from the customer is variable because the contract allows the customer to return the products. The Company used the expected value method to estimate the goods that will not be returned. For goods expected to be returned, the Company presented a refund liability and an asset for the right to recover products from a customer separately in the statement of financial position. Principal vs Agent consideration When another party is involved in providing goods or services to its customer, the Company determines whether it is a principal or an agent in these transactions by evaluating the nature of its promise to the customer. The Company is a principal and records revenue on a gross basis if it controls the promised goods or services before transferring them to the customer. However, if the Company's role is only to arrange for another entity to provide the goods or services, then the Company is an agent and will need to record revenue at the net amount that it retains for its agency services. PRACTICAL EXPEDIENTS Revenue Recognition Practical expedients Livestock Feeds Plc (LSF) has elected to make use of the following practical expedients: LSF opted for the use of one year or less practical expedients for significant financing component.

LSF applies the practical expedient in paragraph 121 of IFRS 15 and does not disclose information about remaining performance obligations that have original expected durations of one year or less. Other income This comprises majorly profit from sale of plant and equipment,sales of sack, government grant and so on. Income arising from disposal of items of plant and equipment and scraps is recognised at the time when proceeds from the disposal has been received by the Company.The profit on disposal is calculated as the difference between the net proceeds and the carrying amount of the assets. d) Taxes Current income tax Income tax expense comprises current and deferred tax. Income tax expense is recognised in the income statement except to the extent that it relates to items recognised directly in equity, in which case it is recognised in equity or in other comprehensive income. Current income tax is the estimated income tax payable on taxable income for the year, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the statement of financial position date, and any adjustment to tax payable in respect of previous years. 9