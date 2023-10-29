(a subsidiary of uac of nigeria plc)
1. Henry Carr Street,
P.M.B 21097, Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria
Telephone: +234-8077281600
E-mail: info@livestockfeedsplc.com
Website:www.livestockfeedsplc.com
Regd. Number - RC. 3315
BRANCHES:
IKEJA M1LL
I, Henry Carr Street,
P.M.B. 21097, Ikeja
Tel: 08077281527
ABA MILL
12, Industrial Layout
P.M.B. 7119, Aba
Tel: 08077261492
NORTHERN OPERATlONS
Km l7 Zawan Roundabout
Zawan, Jos South
Plateau State
Tel: 0807 7281465
ONITSHA OPERATIONS
No 15a Pokobros Avenue
Off Atani Road, Onitsha
Anambra State
Tel: 08077257575
UNAUDITED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
Board of Directors:
Joseph I.D. Dada (Chairman), Adegboyega Adedeji (Managing Director)
Abayomi Adeyemi, Adebolanle Badejo, Chiamaka Uwaegbute, Temitope Omodele
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the period ended 30 September
3 months to
9 months to
3 months to
9 months to
September 2023
September 2023
September 2022
September 2022
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue from contracts with customers
4
4,595,067
14,336,161
3,990,600
11,182,956
Cost of sales
7(i)
(4,306,607)
(13,366,966)
(3,795,438)
(10,351,705)
Gross profit
288,460
969,195
195,162
831,251
Other operating income
8
18,184
48,699
9,673
29,002
Selling and Distribution expenses
7(ii)
(46,308)
(134,139)
(59,204)
(139,449)
Administrative expenses
7(iii)
(168,010)
(499,147)
(135,854)
(379,983)
Operating profit
92,325
384,609
9,776
340,821
Investment income
9
234
985
149
768
Finance costs
10
(89,717)
(326,966)
(153,837)
(580,871)
Profit before tax
2,842
58,628
(143,911)
(239,281)
Income tax expense
12(iv)
(938)
(19,347)
-
-
Profit for the period
1,904
39,281
(143,911)
(239,281)
Other comprehensive income for the year (net of tax)
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
2,842
39,281
(143,911)
(239,281)
Earnings per share(kobo)
Basic earnings for the year attributable to ordinary
equity holders
13
0.09
1.31
(4.80)
(7.98)
Diluted earnings for the year attributable to ordinary
equity holders
13
0.09
1.31
(4.80)
(7.98)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
2
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 September
Notes
2023
2022
Assets
N'000
N'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
14
965,006
865,343
Intangible assets
15
210,863
237,293
Total non-current assets
1,175,869
1,102,636
Current assets
Inventories
16
5,047,982
4,910,292
Trade and other receivables
17
877,581
905,079
Refund assets
17
4,683
4,683
Prepayments
18
65,091
39,891
Other financial assets
19.2
17,283
17,283
Cash and cash equivalents
19.3
180,236
477,841
Total current assets
6,192,857
6,355,069
Total assets
7,368,726
7,457,705
Equity
Issued capital
20
1,500,000
1,500,000
Share premium
20
693,344
693,344
Accumulated Deficits
(473,806)
(513,087)
Total equity
1,719,538
1,680,257
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
21
2,815,062
2,079,364
Refund liabilities
21.2
4,572
4,924
Income tax payable
12(iv)
32,310
95,791
Dividend payable
22
17,384
17,384
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
23
2,779,860
3,575,019
Government Grant
23.1
-
4,966
Total current liabilities
5,649,188
5,777,448
Total liabilities
5,649,188
5,777,448
Total equity and liabilities
7,368,726
7,457,705
The Financial statements was approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 26th October,2023
and was signed
on its behalf by:
Chairman
Managing Director
Chief Financial Officer
Dr. Joseph Dada
Mr. Adedeji Adegboyega
Mr. Adekunle Adepoju
FRC/2016/APCON/00000014735
FRC/2020/003/00000021439
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004478
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
3
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Accumulated
Share
Deficits/Revenue
Issued capital
premium
reserves
Total equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
At 1 January 2022
1,500,000
693,344
309,131
2,502,475
Profit for the year
-
-
(239,281)
(239,281)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
(239,281)
(239,281)
At 30 September 2022
1,500,000
693,344
69,850
2,263,194
At 1 January 2023
1,500,000
693,344
(513,087)
1,680,257
Profit for the year
-
-
39,281
39,281
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
39,281
39,281
At 30 September 2023
1,500,000
693,344
(473,806)
1,719,538
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
4
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the period ended 30 September
Notes
2023
2022
N'000
N'000
Operating activities
(Loss)/Profit before tax
58,628
(239,281)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
14
121,813
120,358
Amortisation of intangible assets
15
38,583
489
(Gain)/Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
8
-
(1,095)
Finance cost
10
326,966
580,871
Interest income
9
(985)
(768)
Government grant
8
(4,966)
-
Changes in working capital:
Decrease/(Increase) in inventories
(137,690)
698,468
Decrease/(Increase) in trade and other receivables
27,498
84,252
Decrease/(Increase) in prepayments
(25,200)
22,798
Increase/(Decrease) in trade and other payables
735,346
4,592,529
Cash outflow generated from/(used in) operating activities
1,139,993
5,858,620
Income tax paid
12(iv)
(82,830)
(55,569)
Net cash generated from operating activities
1,057,164
5,803,051
Investing activities
Interest received
9
985
768
Proceeds from disposal of PPE
-
1,241
Acquisition of Intangibles assets
15(iii)
(12,153)
(111,654)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
14
(221,476)
(49,179)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(232,644)
(158,824)
Financing activities
Interest paid
23
(322,001)
(396,600)
Proceeds from borrowings
23
1,723,575
4,339,204
Repayment of borrowings
23
(2,523,698)
(9,484,163)
Net cash flows generated from/ (used in) financing activities
(1,122,125)
(5,541,559)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
(297,605)
102,667
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
477,841
342,611
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September
19
180,236
445,278
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
5
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the period ended 30 September 2023
1. Corporate information
Livestock Feeds Plc was incorporated on 20th March,1963 and commenced business on 20th May, 1963. The Company was quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1978. The Company is engaged principally in the manufacturing and marketing of animal feeds and concentrates. The registered office of the Company is located at 1 Henry Carr Street, Ikeja Lagos. The parent Company is UAC of Nigeria Plc.
2. Significant accounting policies 2.1 Basis of preparation
The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, the requirements of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act No 6, 2011 and the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.
The financial statements are presented in Naira which is the Company's functional currency and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand (N'000), except when otherwise indicated.
2.2 Summary of significant accounting policies a) Current versus non-current classification
The Company presents assets and liabilities in the statement of financial position based on current/non-current classification. An asset is current when it is:
- Expected to be realised or intended to be sold or consumed in the normal operating cycle
- Held primarily for the purpose of trading
- Expected to be realised within twelve months after the reporting period or
- Cash or cash equivalent unless restricted from being exchanged or used to settle a liability for at least twelve months after the reporting period
All other assets are classified as non-current.
A liability is current when:
- It is expected to be settled in the normal operating cycle
- It is held primarily for the purpose of trading
- It is due to be settled within twelve months after the reporting period or
There is no unconditional right to defer the settlement of the liability for at least twelve months after the reporting period
Deferred tax assets and liabilities are classified as non-current assets and liabilities.
6
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - CONTINUED
For the period ended 30 September 2023
2.2 Summary of significant accounting policies
b) Fair value measurement
The Company measures its financial instruments at fair value at each reporting date mainly for disclosure purpose. The fair value of an asset or a liability is measured using the assumptions that market participants would use when pricing the asset or liability, assuming that market participants act in their economic best interest
Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The fair value measurement is based on the presumption that the transaction to sell the asset or transfer the liability takes place either:
- In the principal market for the asset or liability or
- In the absence of a principal market, in the most advantageous market for the asset or liability
The fair value of an asset or a liability is measured using the assumptions that market participants would use when pricing the asset or liability, assuming that market participants act in their economic best interest.
The Company uses valuation techniques that are appropriate in the circumstances and for which sufficient data are available to measure fair value, maximising the use of relevant observable inputs and minimising the use of unobservable inputs.
All assets and liabilities for which fair value is measured or disclosed in the financial statements are categorised within the fair value hierarchy, described as follows, based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole:
-
Level 1 - Quoted (unadjusted) market prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities
Level 2 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is directly or indirectly observable
- Level 3 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value
measurement is unobservable
For assets and liabilities that are recognised in the financial statements at fair value on a recurring basis, the Company determines whether transfers have occurred between levels in the hierarchy by re-assessing categorisation (based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole) at the end of each reporting period.
For the purpose of fair value disclosures, the Company has determined classes of assets and liabilities on the basis of the nature, characteristics and risks of the asset or liability and the level of the fair value hierarchy, as explained above.
c) Revenue from contracts with customers
The Company is into agricultural business for the manufacturing and marketing of animal feeds and concentrates.
Revenue from contracts with customers is recognised when control of the goods or services are transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. The Company has generally concluded that it is the principal in its revenue arrangements, because it typically controls the goods or services before transferring them to the customer.
The Company has applied IFRS 15 practical expedient to a portfolio of contracts (or performance obligations) with similar characteristics since the Company reasonably expects that the accounting result will not be materially different from the result of applying the standard to the individual contracts. The Company has been able to take a reasonable approach to determine the portfolios that would be representative of its types of customers and business lines. This has been used to categorise the different revenue stream detailed below.
7
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - CONTINUED
For the period ended 30 September 2023
The disclosures of significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions relating to revenue from contracts with customers are provided in Note 3.
At contract inception, the Company assesses the goods or services promised to a customer and identifies as a performance obligation each promise to transfer to the customer either:
- a good or service (or a bundle of goods or services) that is distinct; or
- a series of distinct goods or services that are substantially the same and that have the same pattern of transfer to the customer.
The Company has identified one distinct performance obligations:
Contract for the sale of feeds and concentrates begins when goods have been delivered to the customer and revenue is recognised at the point in time when control of the goods has been transferred to the customer, generally on delivery of the goods. The normal credit term is 90 days upon delivery.
The Company considers whether there are other promises in the contract that are separate performance obligations to which a portion of the transaction price needs to be allocated (if any). In determining the transaction price for the sale of feeds and concentrates, the Company considers the existence of significant financing components and consideration payable to the customer (if any).
i. Significant financing component
Using the practical expedient in IFRS 15, the Company does not adjust the promised amount of consideration for the effects of a significant financing component since Livestock feeds Plc expects, at contract inception, that the period between the transfer of the promised good or service to the customer and when the customer pays for that good or service will be one year or less.
ii. Variable consideration
If the consideration in a contract includes a variable amount, the Company estimates the amount of consideration to which it will be entitled in exchange for transferring the goods to the customer. The variable consideration is estimated at contract inception and constrained until it is highly probable that a significant revenue reversal in the amount of cumulative revenue recognised will not occur when the associated uncertainty with the variable consideration is subsequently resolved.
Volume incentives and trade discounts
When customers meet a set target in a particular month the Company gives a volume incentive. Trade discounts that range between 16%-20% are given to customers which is determined at the inception of the contract and are set-off against revenue.
8
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - CONTINUED
For the period ended 30 September 2023
Revenue from contracts with customers - continued
Rights of return
Some contracts for the sale of Animal feeds provide customers with a right of return and volume rebates. When a contract provides a customer with a right to return the goods within a specified period, the consideration received from the customer is variable because the contract allows the customer to return the products. The Company used the expected value method to estimate the goods that will not be returned. For goods expected to be returned, the Company presented a refund liability and an asset for the right to recover products from a customer separately in the statement of financial position.
Principal vs Agent consideration
When another party is involved in providing goods or services to its customer, the Company determines whether it is a principal or an agent in these transactions by evaluating the nature of its promise to the customer. The Company is a principal and records revenue on a gross basis if it controls the promised goods or services before transferring them to the customer. However, if the Company's role is only to arrange for another entity to provide the goods or services, then the Company is an agent and will need to record revenue at the net amount that it retains for its agency services.
PRACTICAL EXPEDIENTS
Revenue Recognition
Practical expedients
Livestock Feeds Plc (LSF) has elected to make use of the following practical expedients:
- LSF opted for the use of one year or less practical expedients for significant financing component.
- LSF applies the practical expedient in paragraph 121 of IFRS 15 and does not disclose information about remaining performance obligations that have original expected durations of one year or less.
Other income
This comprises majorly profit from sale of plant and equipment,sales of sack, government grant and so on.
Income arising from disposal of items of plant and equipment and scraps is recognised at the time when proceeds from the disposal has been received by the Company.The profit on disposal is calculated as the difference between the net proceeds and the carrying amount of the assets.
d) Taxes
Current income tax
Income tax expense comprises current and deferred tax. Income tax expense is recognised in the income statement except to the extent that it relates to items recognised directly in equity, in which case it is recognised in equity or in other comprehensive income. Current income tax is the estimated income tax payable on taxable income for the year, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the statement of financial position date, and any adjustment to tax payable in respect of previous years.
9
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - CONTINUED
For the period ended 30 September 2023
Current income tax - continued
Current income tax relating to items recognised directly in equity is recognised in equity and not in the statement of profit or loss. Management periodically evaluates positions taken in the tax returns with respect to situations in which applicable tax regulations are subject to interpretation and establishes provisions where appropriate.
Current tax comprises the expected tax payable or receivable on the taxable income or loss for the year, and any adjustment to tax payable or receivable in respect of previous years. The amount of current tax payable or receivable is the best estimate of the tax amount expected to be paid or received that reflects uncertainty related to income taxes, if any. It is measured using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date and is assessed as follows:
- Company income tax is computed on taxable profits
- Tertiary education tax is computed on assessable profits
- National Information Technology Development Agency levy is computed on profit before tax
- Nigeria Police Trust Fund levy is computed on net profit (i.e. profit after deducting all expenses and taxes from revenue earned by the company during the year).
Tertiary Education Tax
Tertiary Education Tax is charged on the assessable profit of the the Company at the rate of 2.5%. The assessable profit of the Company is ascertained in the manner specified in the Companies Income Tax Act (CITA). The assessable profit is arrived at by adjusting the profit before tax with non-deductible expenses and non-taxable income based on the Companies Income Tax Act. The Company offsets the tax assets arising from withholding tax credits and current tax liabilities if, and only if, the entity has a legally enforceable right to set off the recognized amounts, and it intends either to settle on a net basis, or to realize the asset and settle the liablity simultaneously.
Minimum tax
Minimum Tax( determined based on 0.5% of qualifying Company's turnover (revenue) less franked investment income). Taxes based on taxable profit for the period are treated as income tax in line with IAS 12; whereas minimum tax which is based on a gross amount is outside the scope of IAS 12 and therefore, are not presented as part of income tax expense in the profit or loss. The liability is recogised under tax payable in the statement of financial position.
Deferred tax
Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognised where the carrying amount of an asset or liability differs from its tax base. Deferred taxes are recognized using the balance sheet method, providing for temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities for financial reporting purposes and the amounts used for taxation purposes (tax bases of the assets or liability). The amount of deferred tax provided is based on the expected manner of realisation or settlement of the carrying amount of assets and liabilities using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted by the reporting date.
Deferred tax asset is recognised only to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profits will be available against which the asset can be utilised. Deferred tax assets are reviewed at each reporting date and are reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that the related tax benefit will be realised. Additional income taxes that arise from the distribution of dividends are recognised at the same time as the liability to pay the related dividend is recognised.
The Company offsets deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities if and only if it has a legally enforceable right to set off current tax assets and current tax liabilities and the deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities relate to income taxes levied by the same taxation authority on either the same taxable entity or different taxable entities which intend either to settle current tax liabilities and assets on a net basis, or to realise the assets and settle the liabilities simultaneously, in each future period in which significant amounts of deferred tax liabilities or assets are expected to be settled or recovered.
10
