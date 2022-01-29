Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Livestock Feeds Plc
  News
  Summary
    LIVESTOCK   NGLIVESTOCK5

LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC

(LIVESTOCK)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

LIVESTOCK FEEDS : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

01/29/2022 | 05:01pm EST
LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021

3 months to

3 months to

December 2021

2021 December 2020

2020

Note

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue from contracts with customers

4

3,910,033

14,630,538

3,190,871

11,179,328

Cost of sales

7i

(3,492,648)

(13,054,820)

(2,831,645)

(9,893,710)

Gross profit

417,385

1,575,718

359,226

1,285,618

Other operating income/(loss)

8

15,609

17,065

11,275

85,740

Selling and Distribution expenses

7ii

(48,896)

(181,771)

(64,035)

(316,723)

Expected Credit Loss

17

(19,345)

(44,822)

13,296

(7,991)

Administrative expenses

7iii

(144,498)

(508,252)

(78,564)

(360,785)

Operating profit

220,255

857,938

241,198

685,858

Interest revenue

9

683

683

31

302

Finance Expense

10

(122,076)

(298,449)

(25,753)

(140,090)

Profit before tax

11

98,862

560,172

215,477

546,070

Income tax expense

12

(13,368)

(54,122)

62,906

(42,884)

Profit after taxation

85,495

506,050

278,382

503,186

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

85,495

506,050

278,382

503,186

Earnings per share(Kobo)

Basic earnings for the year attributable to ordinary

equity holders

13

2.85

16.87

7.18

16.77

Diluted, earnings for the year attributable to ordinary

equity holders

13

2.85

16.87

7.18

16.77

The notes on pages 6 to 45 are integral part of this financial statements.

2

LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31ST DECEMBER 2021

Note

2021

2020

Assets

N'000

N'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

14

809,835

835,562

Intangible assets

15

1,412

-

Total non-current assets

811,247

835,562

Current assets

Inventories

16

8,563,975

5,096,943

Trade and other receivables

17

1,019,915

366,323

Refund assets

17

12,101

10,147

Prepayments

18

89,834

50,507

Other financial assets

19.2

17,283

20,668

Cash and short term deposit

19

330,439

93,991

Total current assets

10,033,548

5,638,578

Total assets

10,844,795

6,474,140

Equity

Issued capital

20

1,500,000

1,500,000

Share premium

20

693,344

693,344

Revenue reserves

385,485

(120,566)

Total equity

2,578,829

2,072,778

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

21

806,208

2,332,999

Refund liabilities

21.2

13,421

11,194

Income tax payable

12

54,281

43,034

Dividend Payable

22

17,384

20,768

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

23

7,374,669

1,993,367

Total current liabilities

8,265,963

4,401,362

Total liabilities

8,265,963

4,401,362

Total equity and liabilities

10,844,795

6,474,140

The Financial statements was approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 20th January 2022 and was signed on its behalf by:

Chairman

Managing Director

Finance Manager

Dr. Joseph Dada

Mr. Adedeji Adegboyega

Mr. Adekunle Adepoju

FRC/2016/APCON/00000014735

FRC/2020/003/00000021439

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004478

The notes on pages 6 to 45 are integral part of this financial statements.

3

LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021

Share

Issued capital

premium

Revenue

(Note 20)

(Note 20)

reserves

Total equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

At 1 January 2020

1,500,000

693,344

(623,752)

1,569,592

Profit for the year

-

-

503,186

503,186

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income, net of tax

-

-

503,186

503,186

At 31 December 2020

1,500,000

693,344

(120,566)

2,072,778

At 1 January 2021

1,500,000

693,344

2,072,778

(120,566)

Profit for the year

-

-

506,050

506,050

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income, net of tax

-

-

506,050

506,050

At 31 December 2021

1,500,000

693,344

385,484

2,578,829

The notes on pages 6 to 45 are part of this financial statements.

4

LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Note

2021

2020

N'000

N'000

Operating activities

Profit before tax

560,172

546,070

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

14

165,552

154,306

Amortisation of intangible assets

15

543

36

(Gain)/Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

8

9,942

(3,176)

Expected credit loss

7iii

44,822

7,991

Finance cost

10

298,449

140,090

Interest revenue

9

(683)

Government grant

-

(66,212)

Working capital adjustments:

Decrease/(Increase) in inventories

(3,467,027)

(2,228,110)

Decrease/(Increase) in trade and other receivables

(698,415)

(209,031)

Decrease/(Increase) in prepayments and other assets

(41,281)

19,769

Decrease in trade and other payables

(1,524,563)

912,451

Cash (used in)/ generated from operating activities

(4,652,489)

-

(725,816)

Income tax paid

12

(42,875)

(6,277)

Net cash (used in)/flows from operating activities

(4,695,364)

(732,093)

Investing activities

Interest received

9

683

-

Proceeds from disposal of PPE

14,595

3,571

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

14

(166,320)

(131,600)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(151,042)

(128,029)

Financing activities

Interest paid

10

(298,449)

(79,259)

Proceed from borrowing

23

7,734,103

2,293,368

Loan Repayment

23

(2,352,801)

(1,300,000)

Net cash flows from/(used in) financing activities

5,082,853

914,109

Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

236,448

53,986

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

93,991

40,004

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2021

19

330,439

93,991

The notes on pages 6 to 45 are part of this financial statements.

5

Disclaimer

Livestock Feeds plc published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 22:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
