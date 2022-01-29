LIVESTOCK FEEDS : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021
3 months to
3 months to
December 2021
2021 December 2020
2020
Note
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue from contracts with customers
4
3,910,033
14,630,538
3,190,871
11,179,328
Cost of sales
7i
(3,492,648)
(13,054,820)
(2,831,645)
(9,893,710)
Gross profit
417,385
1,575,718
359,226
1,285,618
Other operating income/(loss)
8
15,609
17,065
11,275
85,740
Selling and Distribution expenses
7ii
(48,896)
(181,771)
(64,035)
(316,723)
Expected Credit Loss
17
(19,345)
(44,822)
13,296
(7,991)
Administrative expenses
7iii
(144,498)
(508,252)
(78,564)
(360,785)
Operating profit
220,255
857,938
241,198
685,858
Interest revenue
9
683
683
31
302
Finance Expense
10
(122,076)
(298,449)
(25,753)
(140,090)
Profit before tax
11
98,862
560,172
215,477
546,070
Income tax expense
12
(13,368)
(54,122)
62,906
(42,884)
Profit after taxation
85,495
506,050
278,382
503,186
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
85,495
506,050
278,382
503,186
Earnings per share(Kobo)
Basic earnings for the year attributable to ordinary
equity holders
13
2.85
16.87
7.18
16.77
Diluted, earnings for the year attributable to ordinary
equity holders
13
2.85
16.87
7.18
16.77
The notes on pages 6 to 45 are integral part of this financial statements.
LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31ST DECEMBER 2021
Note
2021
2020
Assets
N'000
N'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
14
809,835
835,562
Intangible assets
15
1,412
-
Total non-current assets
811,247
835,562
Current assets
Inventories
16
8,563,975
5,096,943
Trade and other receivables
17
1,019,915
366,323
Refund assets
17
12,101
10,147
Prepayments
18
89,834
50,507
Other financial assets
19.2
17,283
20,668
Cash and short term deposit
19
330,439
93,991
Total current assets
10,033,548
5,638,578
Total assets
10,844,795
6,474,140
Equity
Issued capital
20
1,500,000
1,500,000
Share premium
20
693,344
693,344
Revenue reserves
385,485
(120,566)
Total equity
2,578,829
2,072,778
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
21
806,208
2,332,999
Refund liabilities
21.2
13,421
11,194
Income tax payable
12
54,281
43,034
Dividend Payable
22
17,384
20,768
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
23
7,374,669
1,993,367
Total current liabilities
8,265,963
4,401,362
Total liabilities
8,265,963
4,401,362
Total equity and liabilities
10,844,795
6,474,140
The Financial statements was approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 20th January 2022 and was signed on its behalf by:
Chairman
Managing Director
Finance Manager
Dr. Joseph Dada
Mr. Adedeji Adegboyega
Mr. Adekunle Adepoju
FRC/2016/APCON/00000014735
FRC/2020/003/00000021439
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004478
The notes on pages 6 to 45 are integral part of this financial statements.
LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021
Share
Issued capital
premium
Revenue
(Note 20)
(Note 20)
reserves
Total equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
At 1 January 2020
1,500,000
693,344
(623,752)
1,569,592
Profit for the year
-
-
503,186
503,186
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
503,186
503,186
At 31 December 2020
1,500,000
693,344
(120,566)
2,072,778
At 1 January 2021
1,500,000
693,344
2,072,778
(120,566)
Profit for the year
-
-
506,050
506,050
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
506,050
506,050
At 31 December 2021
1,500,000
693,344
385,484
2,578,829
The notes on pages 6 to 45 are part of this financial statements.
LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
Note
2021
2020
N'000
N'000
Operating activities
Profit before tax
560,172
546,070
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
14
165,552
154,306
Amortisation of intangible assets
15
543
36
(Gain)/Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
8
9,942
(3,176)
Expected credit loss
7iii
44,822
7,991
Finance cost
10
298,449
140,090
Interest revenue
9
(683)
Government grant
-
(66,212)
Working capital adjustments:
Decrease/(Increase) in inventories
(3,467,027)
(2,228,110)
Decrease/(Increase) in trade and other receivables
(698,415)
(209,031)
Decrease/(Increase) in prepayments and other assets
(41,281)
19,769
Decrease in trade and other payables
(1,524,563)
912,451
Cash (used in)/ generated from operating activities
(4,652,489)
-
(725,816)
Income tax paid
12
(42,875)
(6,277)
Net cash (used in)/flows from operating activities
(4,695,364)
(732,093)
Investing activities
Interest received
9
683
-
Proceeds from disposal of PPE
14,595
3,571
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
14
(166,320)
(131,600)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(151,042)
(128,029)
Financing activities
Interest paid
10
(298,449)
(79,259)
Proceed from borrowing
23
7,734,103
2,293,368
Loan Repayment
23
(2,352,801)
(1,300,000)
Net cash flows from/(used in) financing activities
5,082,853
914,109
Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
236,448
53,986
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
93,991
40,004
Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2021
19
330,439
93,991
The notes on pages 6 to 45 are part of this financial statements.
