LIVESTOCK FEEDS : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31ST DECEMBER 2021

Note 2021 2020 Assets N'000 N'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 14 809,835 835,562 Intangible assets 15 1,412 - Total non-current assets 811,247 835,562 Current assets Inventories 16 8,563,975 5,096,943 Trade and other receivables 17 1,019,915 366,323 Refund assets 17 12,101 10,147 Prepayments 18 89,834 50,507 Other financial assets 19.2 17,283 20,668 Cash and short term deposit 19 330,439 93,991 Total current assets 10,033,548 5,638,578 Total assets 10,844,795 6,474,140 Equity Issued capital 20 1,500,000 1,500,000 Share premium 20 693,344 693,344 Revenue reserves 385,485 (120,566) Total equity 2,578,829 2,072,778 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 21 806,208 2,332,999 Refund liabilities 21.2 13,421 11,194 Income tax payable 12 54,281 43,034 Dividend Payable 22 17,384 20,768 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 23 7,374,669 1,993,367 Total current liabilities 8,265,963 4,401,362 Total liabilities 8,265,963 4,401,362 Total equity and liabilities 10,844,795 6,474,140

The Financial statements was approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 20th January 2022 and was signed on its behalf by:

Chairman Managing Director Finance Manager Dr. Joseph Dada Mr. Adedeji Adegboyega Mr. Adekunle Adepoju FRC/2016/APCON/00000014735 FRC/2020/003/00000021439 FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004478

The notes on pages 6 to 45 are integral part of this financial statements.