  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIC   NZLICE0001S1

LIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION LIMITED

(LIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  19/07/2022
1.380 NZD    0.00%
10:34pLIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT : Results announcement
PU
10:24pLIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT : Full year result 2021-22
PU
10:24pLIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT : Media release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Livestock Improvement : Annual accounts

07/20/2022 | 10:24pm BST
Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited (LIC)

Annual Report

For the year ended 31 May 2022

There's always room for improvement

2  Livestock Improvement Corporation Consolidated Annual Report 2021/22

Contents

Key results and position

4

Our results for the year

4

Our position at year end

5

Our cash flows for the year

6

Changes in our position for the year

7

More details

8

Accounting policies

8

Business analysis

9

Our core assets

10

Our funding

14

Risk and other assets

15

Tax and other expenses

16

Other liabilities, transactions with related

parties, cash flow reconciliation

17

Discontinued operations

18

Subsequent events

19

Independent auditor's report

20

Directors' report

24

Corporate Governance report

26

Key results and position

STATEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE YEAR

For the year ended 31 May 2022

in thousands of New Zealand dollars

Note

2022

2021

Continuing operations

Revenue

1

263,182

249,013

Purchased materials

(44,561)

(40,795)

People costs

(108,969)

(103,576)

Depreciation and amortisation

3,4,5

(22,749)

(21,999)

Research and development

(18,184)

(17,124)

Other expenses

10

(35,347)

(33,615)

Net finance costs

(277)

(1,376)

Bull team revaluation

2

(21,674)

(718)

Fair value change in Nil Paid Share receivable

6

1,202

1,200

Profit/(loss) before tax expense from continuing operations

12,623

31,010

Tax expense

9

(2,000)

(7,397)

Profit/(loss) for the year from continuing operations

10,623

23,613

Discontinued operations

Profit/(loss) after tax expense from discontinued operations

14

16,100

(669)

Profit/(loss) for the year

26,723

22,944

Hedge revaluations

6

124

(134)

Investment revaluations

6

(5)

(195)

Land and buildings revaluations

3,6

4,756

1,443

4,875

1,114

Comprehensive income for the year

31,598

24,058

Profit from continuing operations per Ordinary Share (excl. treasury stock)

$0.07

$0.17

Profit per Ordinary Share (excl. treasury stock)

$0.19

$0.16

Supplementary non-GAAP note to the results for the year:

Profit/(loss) for the year

26,723

22,944

Plus: Bull team revaluation

21,674

718

Tax effect on Bull team revaluation

(6,069)

(201)

Less: Gain on divestment of Automation business

14

(15,449)

-

Less: Fair value change in Nil Paid Share receivable

(1,202)

(1,200)

Underlying earnings

25,677

22,261

Underlying earnings per Ordinary Share (excl. treasury stock)

$0.18

$0.16

4  Livestock Improvement Corporation Consolidated Annual Report 2021/22

Key results and position

STATEMENT OF POSITION FOR THE YEAR

As at 31 May 2022

In thousands of New Zealand dollars

Note

2022

2021

Cash

14

64,135

18,821

Debtors

8

48,190

42,973

Assets held for sale

14

-

26,471

Other assets

8

26,484

25,042

Nil Paid Shares receivable

6

8,651

13,491

Bull team

2

93,116

114,790

Land, buildings and equipment - owned & leased

3,5

106,426

95,114

Software, goodwill and other intangible assets

4

38,608

44,425

Total assets

385,610

381,127

Creditors

7,14

28,612

24,541

Liabilities held for sale

14

-

2,656

Borrowings

7

-

-

Deferred tax

9

26,262

31,935

Other liabilities

11

37,679

28,750

Total liabilities

92,553

87,882

Net assets

293,057

293,245

Share capital

6

76,737

76,737

Retained earnings

6

169,624

174,687

Other reserves

6

46,696

41,821

Total equity

293,057

293,245

Director

Director

Date: 20 July 2022

Date: 20 July 2022

Livestock Improvement Corporation Consolidated Annual Report 2021/22  5

Financials
Sales 2021 249 M 155 M 130 M
Net income 2021 22,9 M 14,3 M 12,0 M
Net cash 2021 4,39 M 2,74 M 2,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,50x
Yield 2021 10,4%
Capitalization 196 M 123 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Chin Chief Executive Officer
David Hazlehurst Chief Financial Officer
Murray Grant King Chairman
Richard Spelman Chief Scientist
Andrea Blackie Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION LIMITED-1.43%122
CORTEVA, INC.13.66%38 892
QL RESOURCES BERHAD13.79%2 877
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.1.47%1 597
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.8.33%1 430
FUJIAN TIANMA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD69.32%1 360