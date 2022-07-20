Livestock Improvement : Annual accounts
Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited (LIC)
Annual Report
For the year ended 31 May 2022
There's always room for improvement
2
Livestock Improvement Corporation Consolidated Annual Report 2021/22
Contents
Key results and position
4
Our results for the year
4
Our position at year end
5
Our cash flows for the year
6
Changes in our position for the year
7
More details
8
Accounting policies
8
Business analysis
9
Our core assets
10
Our funding
14
Risk and other assets
15
Tax and other expenses
16
Other liabilities, transactions with related
parties, cash flow reconciliation
17
Discontinued operations
18
Subsequent events
19
Independent auditor's report
20
Directors' report
24
Corporate Governance report
26
Key results and position
STATEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE YEAR
For the year ended 31 May 2022
in thousands of New Zealand dollars
Note
2022
2021
Continuing operations
Revenue
1
263,182
249,013
Purchased materials
(44,561)
(40,795)
People costs
(108,969)
(103,576)
Depreciation and amortisation
3,4,5
(22,749)
(21,999)
Research and development
(18,184)
(17,124)
Other expenses
10
(35,347)
(33,615)
Net finance costs
(277)
(1,376)
Bull team revaluation
2
(21,674)
(718)
Fair value change in Nil Paid Share receivable
6
1,202
1,200
Profit/(loss) before tax expense from continuing operations
12,623
31,010
Tax expense
9
(2,000)
(7,397)
Profit/(loss) for the year from continuing operations
10,623
23,613
Discontinued operations
Profit/(loss) after tax expense from discontinued operations
14
16,100
(669)
Profit/(loss) for the year
26,723
22,944
Hedge revaluations
6
124
(134)
Investment revaluations
6
(5)
(195)
Land and buildings revaluations
3,6
4,756
1,443
4,875
1,114
Comprehensive income for the year
31,598
24,058
Profit from continuing operations per Ordinary Share (excl. treasury stock)
$0.07
$0.17
Profit per Ordinary Share (excl. treasury stock)
$0.19
$0.16
Supplementary non-GAAP note to the results for the year:
Profit/(loss) for the year
26,723
22,944
Plus: Bull team revaluation
21,674
718
Tax effect on Bull team revaluation
(6,069)
(201)
Less: Gain on divestment of Automation business
14
(15,449)
-
Less: Fair value change in Nil Paid Share receivable
(1,202)
(1,200)
Underlying earnings
25,677
22,261
Underlying earnings per Ordinary Share (excl. treasury stock)
$0.18
$0.16
4
Livestock Improvement Corporation Consolidated Annual Report 2021/22
STATEMENT OF POSITION FOR THE YEAR
As at 31 May 2022
In thousands of New Zealand dollars
Note
2022
2021
Cash
14
64,135
18,821
Debtors
8
48,190
42,973
Assets held for sale
14
-
26,471
Other assets
8
26,484
25,042
Nil Paid Shares receivable
6
8,651
13,491
Bull team
2
93,116
114,790
Land, buildings and equipment - owned & leased
3,5
106,426
95,114
Software, goodwill and other intangible assets
4
38,608
44,425
Total assets
385,610
381,127
Creditors
7,14
28,612
24,541
Liabilities held for sale
14
-
2,656
Borrowings
7
-
-
Deferred tax
9
26,262
31,935
Other liabilities
11
37,679
28,750
Total liabilities
92,553
87,882
Net assets
293,057
293,245
Share capital
6
76,737
76,737
Retained earnings
6
169,624
174,687
Other reserves
6
46,696
41,821
Total equity
293,057
293,245
Director
Director
Date: 20 July 2022
Date: 20 July 2022
Livestock Improvement Corporation Consolidated Annual Report 2021/22 5
All news about LIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION LIMITED
Sales 2021
249 M
155 M
130 M
Net income 2021
22,9 M
14,3 M
12,0 M
Net cash 2021
4,39 M
2,74 M
2,29 M
P/E ratio 2021
7,50x
Yield 2021
10,4%
Capitalization
196 M
123 M
102 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,40x
EV / Sales 2021
0,67x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
74,5%
