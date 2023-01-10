Advanced search
    LIC   NZLICE0001S1

LIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION LIMITED

(LIC)
2023-01-04
1.250 NZD    0.00%
04:07pLivestock Improvement : As the climate changes - are we?
PU
2022Livestock Improvement : How a herd testing routine is helping the Koning Family
PU
2022Livestock Improvement : Identifying your best performers to fast-track genetic gain
PU
Livestock Improvement : As the climate changes - are we?

01/10/2023 | 04:07pm EST
I've been reading a book recently, written by a farmer, that questions how we deal with (or react to) our changing seasonal climates.

The author's challenge was that, as farmers, we try to solve current and future problems using historical methods and thinking.

Well, that certainly got me thinking!

Whether (or weather, pun-intended!) we like it or not, the seasons are changing, and we're getting intense seasonal patterns more often.

Total rainfall over the past years has been close-to-average, but the spread in the months has become extremely dry in autumn and very wet in winter. We now have seasons occurring where, here in the Waikato, we can grow more in June than we can from February to April combined.

As a consultant I try to provide solutions to problems and adapt these to the physical and human capital available. This varies widely farm-to-farm.

With the advent of cheap supplements being able to be delivered within 48 hours of making a phone call, many seem content to solve the lack of pasture growth with that quick option. Some are making money doing that, and some know they are merely running to stand still.

Some alternative ways to adapt to climate change that I see farms moving toward are:

Calving date

Moving to either split-calving or all-autumn calving has been increasing in the North Island. I think this trend will continue, but farmers will need increasing levels of compliance capital to manage the risks for the environment and animals.

However, with the lateness of the droughts breaking in mid-April to mid-May, even calving in the autumn has its challenges. That's why many are slowing bringing the calving date to a winter calving event, with mid-June being not uncommon.

The question to ponder is 'what happens when a real rough and cold winter arrives back as an anomaly?'

Stocking rates

As a way to reduce the effects on feed pressure from calving earlier, a small reduction in stocking rate can help offset this. Industry observers would agree that many herds miss an opportunity to express their full potential in 'annual milksolids produced' due directly to underfeeding.

When was the last time you looked at your comparative stocking rate (CSR)?

To maximise the efficiencies of cost-of-cows and cost-of-land, you're looking for a CSR of 80 kgs of liveweight per tonne of feed supplied.

Another sweet spot is to look at whether you're reaching annual milksolid production targets that are equivalent to 90% of liveweight?

If you're not reaching those levels and have kind-enough contour to manage surplus feed in spring with mowers, then lowering the stocking rate can help through the drier months.

Crops and alternative pasture species

Also worth investigating is to question what pasture species and crops are better than ryegrass to buffer through the dry summers and autumns? A lot of good research is going on in this space, proving what can be grown either as a mono-culture crop or as a multi-species pasture.

Again, there is merit in moving our thinking to:

- 'how can I retain and farm the little water I have through these dry months?'

- 'how can I retain the moisture I have, and what species have the ability to drag moisture from deeper than that of ryegrass and clover?'

Disclaimer

Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
