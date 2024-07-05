Currency is renowned for producing standout udders, fabulous conformation, and tremendous fat and protein levels in milk. Last week, Royson MG Currency was awarded the Mahoe Trophy by Holstein Friesian New Zealand (HFNZ) for having the highest aggregate points for breeding worth, protein, fat, fertility, functional survival, and type traits. This award affirms the successful career Currency had, and now his legacy lives on in his progeny.
