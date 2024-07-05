Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited is a New Zealand-based agricultural technology (agri-tech) and herd improvement co-operative, which allows livestock farmers through the delivery of superior genetics and technology. The Company's segments include NZ market genetics, Herd testing, Farm software, and Diagnostics. The NZ market genetics segment provides bovine genetic breeding material and related services, predominately to dairy farmers. The Herd testing segment is engaged in herd testing and animal recording for dairy farmers. The Farm software segment provides data recording, tags, and farm management information services. The Diagnostics segment provides deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and animal health testing services. The Company's products and services include MINDA, premier sires, alpha, herd testing and animal health and DNA testing. The Company helps in taking decisions about its customers animals and farming operations with MINDA, its herd management system.