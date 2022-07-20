Livestock Improvement : Media release

MEDIA RELEASE 20 July 2022

LIC to deliver strong dividend to farmer shareholders as co-op continues to drive value on-farm

LIC has today announced its financial result for the 2021-22 year, driven by increased farmer spend on premium genetics and herd improvement services to breed more efficient cows with a lighter environmental footprint.

Reporting a 15.3% increase in underlying earnings*, the farmer-ownedco-operative will return $26.2 million in dividend* to shareholders. This equates to 18.43 cents per share with a 18.5% gross yield on the current share price. It will be paid on 19 August.

"The Board is pleased to present this result for our farmers, particularly after a year hampered by Covid-19, inflationary pressures and supply challenges," said Murray King, Board Chair.

"I want to thank our farmer shareholders for their ongoing support, many of whom faced similar challenges as us. Delivering value for our farmers is at the centre of everything we do and it's results like this that enable us to do just that - through our herd improvement products and services, a solid dividend, and, importantly, the right R&D investment to keep their herds profitable and sustainable into the future."

Summary of financials*

Total Revenue from Continuing Operations: $263.2 million (up 5.7%)

Net Profit After Tax (NPAT): $26.7 million (up 16.5%)

Underlying Earnings: $25.7 million (up 15.3%)

Strong balance sheet, no debt at year-end and total assets $385.6 million (up 1.2%)

Dividend: $26.2 million, or 18.43 cents per share

R&D investment: $18.2 million or 6.9% of revenue (up 6.2% from $17.1 million)

King said the result was driven by more farmers opting for the co-op's premium bull teams to breed high genetic merit cows which produce more milk, more efficiently - resulting in a lower environmental footprint per kilogram of milk solid produced.

"The dairy industry needs to keep evolving to meet the challenges posed by climate change. Consumers expect a more sustainable approach to farming and this result reaffirms our farmers are well dialled into this.

"The production efficiency of every cow in our national dairy herd has never been more important; farmers know that all cows aren't created equal and they are investing in solutions to breed the best cows, faster.

"These breeding decisions will serve them well into the future to build a more profitable and sustainable dairy sector and meet climate goals."

During the 2021-22 year, 71% of fresh semen straws used for breeding replacements were from LIC's premium bull teams (2.1 million straws), up from 60% the year prior (1.8 million straws). These teams utilise younger bulls, selected using genomic DNA technology so they can be made available to farmers earlier and fast track the rate of genetic gain on-farm.

King said the co-op has invested heavily into genomics over the last 30 years and new research has confirmed farmers are reaping the rewards of this now.

"Long term users of LIC genetics have almost doubled the speed of improvement in their herds over the last decade. They are not only breeding genetically superior cows which are more emissions efficient, they're also breeding them at a much faster rate and genomics is the key contributor to this.

