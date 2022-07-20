Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIC   NZLICE0001S1

LIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION LIMITED

(LIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-19
1.380 NZD    0.00%
05:34pLIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT : Results announcement
PU
05:24pLIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT : Full year result 2021-22
PU
05:24pLIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT : Media release
PU
Livestock Improvement : Results announcement

07/20/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Results announcement

20 July 2022

Results for announcement to the market

Name of issuer

Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited

Reporting Period

12 months to 31 May 2022

Previous Reporting Period

12 months to 31 May 2021

Currency

NZD

Amount (000s)

Percentage change

Revenue from continuing

$263,182

+5.69%

operations

Total Revenue

$264,234

-0.82%

Net profit/(loss) from

$10,623

-55.01%

continuing operations

Total net profit/(loss)

$26,723

+16.47%

Interim/Final Dividend

Amount per Quoted Equity

$0.18428206 per share

Security

Imputed amount per Quoted

$0.07166525 per share

Equity Security

Record Date

5 August 2022

Dividend Payment Date

19 August 2022

Current period

Prior comparable period

Net tangible assets per

$1.91

$1.86

Quoted Equity Security

A brief explanation of any of the figures above necessary to enable the figures to be understood

The Net Tangible Assets per Quoted Equity Security excludes LIC ordinary

shares held as treasury stock and unquoted LIC Nil Paid shares which have the same voting and dividend rights as LIC's quoted ordinary shares.

Any dividends paid on LIC Nil Paid Shares and on any ordinary shares required to be held to satisfy LIC's share standard will be applied to repay outstanding commitments on LIC Nil Paid Shares.

Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised

Marise Winthrop

to make this announcement

Contact person for this

Marise Winthrop

announcement

Contact phone number

+64 27 488 4615

Contact email address

Marise.Winthrop@lic.co.nz

Date of release through MAP

20 July 2022

Audited financial statements accompany this announcement.

Disclaimer

Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 21:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
