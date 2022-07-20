Livestock Improvement : Results announcement

A brief explanation of any of the figures above necessary to enable the figures to be understood

The Net Tangible Assets per Quoted Equity Security excludes LIC ordinary

shares held as treasury stock and unquoted LIC Nil Paid shares which have the same voting and dividend rights as LIC's quoted ordinary shares.

Any dividends paid on LIC Nil Paid Shares and on any ordinary shares required to be held to satisfy LIC's share standard will be applied to repay outstanding commitments on LIC Nil Paid Shares.