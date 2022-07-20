Livestock Improvement : Results announcement
20 July 2022
Results for announcement to the market
Name of issuer
Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited
Reporting Period
12 months to 31 May 2022
Previous Reporting Period
12 months to 31 May 2021
Currency
NZD
Amount (000s)
Percentage change
Revenue from continuing
$263,182
+5.69%
operations
Total Revenue
$264,234
-0.82%
Net profit/(loss) from
$10,623
-55.01%
continuing operations
Total net profit/(loss)
$26,723
+16.47%
Interim/Final Dividend
Amount per Quoted Equity
$0.18428206 per share
Security
Imputed amount per Quoted
$0.07166525 per share
Equity Security
Record Date
5 August 2022
Dividend Payment Date
19 August 2022
Current period
Prior comparable period
Net tangible assets per
$1.91
$1.86
Quoted Equity Security
A brief explanation of any of the figures above necessary to enable the figures to be understood
The Net Tangible Assets per Quoted Equity Security excludes LIC ordinary
shares held as treasury stock and unquoted LIC Nil Paid shares which have the same voting and dividend rights as LIC's quoted ordinary shares.
Any dividends paid on LIC Nil Paid Shares and on any ordinary shares required to be held to satisfy LIC's share standard will be applied to repay outstanding commitments on LIC Nil Paid Shares.
Authority for this announcement
Name of person authorised
Marise Winthrop
to make this announcement
Contact person for this
Marise Winthrop
announcement
Contact phone number
+64 27 488 4615
Contact email address
Marise.Winthrop@lic.co.nz
Date of release through MAP
20 July 2022
Audited financial statements accompany this announcement.
Sales 2021
249 M
155 M
155 M
Net income 2021
22,9 M
14,3 M
14,3 M
Net cash 2021
4,39 M
2,74 M
2,74 M
P/E ratio 2021
7,50x
Yield 2021
10,4%
Capitalization
196 M
123 M
123 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,40x
EV / Sales 2021
0,67x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
74,5%
