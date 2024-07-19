Financial Results 2023/24

19 July 2024

Financial Highlights

$8.3

$267.3

MILLION

MILLION

Dividend

Total Revenue

5.84 cents

Down 3.3% from

per share (60% of

$276.5m last year

underlying earnings)

2

LIC Financial Results 2023/24

$7.7

$13.9

$358.6

MILLION

MILLION

MILLION

Net Profit

Underlying

Total Assets

After Tax

Earnings

Down 71.7% from

Down 41.6% from

Down 6.2% from

$382.3m last year

$27.4m last year

$23.7m last year

Challenging conditions over 2023/24

Reduced Milk

Environment

Leading to reduction in activity - lower bull valuation

Bull team revaluation:

  • $88.9m, down from $97.6m last year.
  • The valuation is based on an independent model that looks at future revenue streams and costs associated with the current bulls owned, discounted back to current value.

3

LIC Financial Results 2023/24

Tax

Changes

One off tax adjustment of $4m

  • New tax legislation (enacted in March 2024) removed the ability to depreciate commercial buildings for tax purposes from the 2024/25 income tax year.
  • The led to a one-off,non-cash accounting adjustment of approximately $4m to increase tax expense at year- end, with a corresponding increase in LIC's deferred tax liability balance.

Semen

Quality Issue

$2m worth of credits paid to farmers

  • Thorough investigation into processes and improvements and independent review: possible bacterial contamination of small number of batches taken in October 2023

Highlights

90%

79.4%

Turnaround

10%

of farmers in

increase

times achieved

increase Johne's

NZ use MINDA

Disease testing

Proportion of fresh semen

Across GeneMark®, Johne's

Now integrated

1.18m animals tested

straws used for breeding

Disease testing and milk

with Fonterra, Open

replacement daughters

pregnancy testing

in 2023/24

Country, OSPRI and

wearable providers

4

LIC Financial Results 2023/24

Outlook

2024/25 likely to continue to be volatile with cost pressures on farm

LIC focus: operational excellence, faster genetic improvement, software reliability and performance

Expected underlying earnings for 2024/25 to be in the range of $16-22m

(assuming no significant events including climate events or milk price change takes place between now and then).

5

LIC Financial Results 2023/24

