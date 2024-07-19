End-of-day quote
Livestock Improvement : Summary presentation of financial results
July 18, 2024 at 07:46 pm EDT
Financial Results 2023/24
19 July 2024
$8.3
$267.3
MILLION
MILLION
Dividend
Total Revenue
5.84 cents
Down 3.3% from
per share (60% of
$276.5m last year
underlying earnings)
2
LIC Financial Results 2023/24
$7.7
$13.9
$358.6
MILLION
MILLION
MILLION
Net Profit
Underlying
Total Assets
After Tax
Earnings
Down 71.7% from
Down 41.6% from
Down 6.2% from
$382.3m last year
$27.4m last year
$23.7m last year
Challenging conditions over 2023/24
Reduced Milk
Environment
Leading to reduction in activity - lower bull valuation
Bull team revaluation:
$88.9m, down from $97.6m last year.
The valuation is based on an independent model that looks at future revenue streams and costs associated with the current bulls owned, discounted back to current value.
3
LIC Financial Results 2023/24
Tax
Changes
One off tax adjustment of $4m
New tax legislation (enacted in March 2024) removed the ability to depreciate commercial buildings for tax purposes from the 2024/25 income tax year.
The led to a one-off,non-cash accounting adjustment of approximately $4m to increase tax expense at year- end, with a corresponding increase in LIC's deferred tax liability balance.
Semen
Quality Issue
$2m worth of credits paid to farmers
Thorough investigation into processes and improvements and independent review: possible bacterial contamination of small number of batches taken in October 2023
Highlights
90
%
79.4
%
Turnaround
10
%
of farmers in
increase
times achieved
increase Johne's
NZ use MINDA
Disease testing
Proportion of fresh semen
Across GeneMark
®, Johne's
Now integrated
1.18m animals tested
straws used for breeding
Disease testing and milk
with Fonterra, Open
replacement daughters
pregnancy testing
in 2023/24
Country, OSPRI and
wearable providers
4
LIC Financial Results 2023/24
Outlook
2024/25 likely to continue to be volatile with cost pressures on farm
LIC focus: operational excellence, faster genetic improvement, software reliability and performance
Expected underlying earnings for 2024/25 to be in the range of $16-22m
(assuming no significant events including climate events or milk price change takes place between now and then).
5
LIC Financial Results 2023/24
Documents for download
Visit LIC website for the Full Year Financial Results
Visit NZX website for the Market Statement
6
LIC Financial Results 2023/24
Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited is a New Zealand-based agricultural technology (agri-tech) and herd improvement co-operative, which allows livestock farmers through the delivery of superior genetics and technology. The Company's segments include NZ market genetics, Herd testing, Farm software, and Diagnostics. The NZ market genetics segment provides bovine genetic breeding material and related services, predominately to dairy farmers. The Herd testing segment is engaged in herd testing and animal recording for dairy farmers. The Farm software segment provides data recording, tags, and farm management information services. The Diagnostics segment provides deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and animal health testing services. The Company's products and services include MINDA, premier sires, alpha, herd testing and animal health and DNA testing. The Company helps in taking decisions about its customers animals and farming operations with MINDA, its herd management system.
More about the company
