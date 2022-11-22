Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIC   NZLICE0001S1

LIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION LIMITED

(LIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-09
1.350 NZD    0.00%
02:52pLivestock Improvement : Using herd test information to improve udder health and milk quality
PU
11/15Livestock Improvement : The cream of the crop rises to the top
PU
11/10Livestock Improvement : Using sexed semen to breed better cows
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Livestock Improvement : Using herd test information to improve udder health and milk quality

11/22/2022 | 02:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mastitis can permanently depress milk production, so it's imperative that new infections are identified and tracked.

The solution is easy, however.

Herd test information can pinpoint individual animals that are causing the bulk milk Somatic Cell Count (SCC) to rise, and thousands of farmers across New Zealand currently use this data as an early indicator to help keep a tight lid on SCC.

Herd test SCC is widely accepted as the dairy industry's best-available tool for selecting which animals need antibiotics.

Key information from the herd test is illustrated in the Somatic Cell Count report within MINDA and is easy to interpret.

The report displays which animals repeatedly exceed the SCC threshold (150,000 cells m/L for cows or 120,000 cells m/L for first-lactating heifers), extending back to as many as the previous 10 herd tests.

Regular herd testing helps identify animals that are likely to need treatment, together with the cows that have already received intervention throughout the lactation - and how well those cows are responding to the treatment plan.

The information should also assist later in the season when it comes to drying off - for example, working with a vet for selective dry cow treatment decisions.

The recent focus on reduced antibiotic use within both the health and dairy sectors is forcing healthcare professionals (such as doctors and vets) to shift away from proactively issuing antibiotics, instead promoting alternative treatments.

The dairy industry is acutely aware of doing its part in reducing on-farm antibiotic use.

For farms not currently herd testing, LIC encourages a single, late-lactation herd test. At the very least, this could enable the farmer to work with their vet, so a start can be made in working toward a selective dry-cow strategy.

You can find more information about LIC's herd testing services here, or contact your local LIC Agri Manager.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 19:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION LIMITED
02:52pLivestock Improvement : Using herd test information to improve udder health and milk quali..
PU
11/15Livestock Improvement : The cream of the crop rises to the top
PU
11/10Livestock Improvement : Using sexed semen to breed better cows
PU
11/10Livestock Improvement : How Forward Pack & sexed semen can turbo-charge genetic gain
PU
11/07Livestock Improvement : I want it all and I want it now!
PU
11/07Livestock Improvement : Record graduation rate a testament to genomics
PU
10/20Livestock Improvement : Changes to LIC's Board following Annual Meeting
PU
10/19Transcript : Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited - Shareholder/Analyst ..
CI
10/17Livestock Improvement : LIC welcomes new GM Operations & Service
PU
08/18Livestock Improvement : Farmers are one step closer to breeding more climate-friendly cows
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 263 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2022 26,7 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
Net cash 2022 46,1 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,00x
Yield 2022 11,4%
Capitalization 192 M 117 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart LIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Chin Chief Executive Officer
David Hazlehurst Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer
Murray Grant King Chairman
Richard Spelman Chief Scientist
Candace Nicole Kinser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION LIMITED-3.57%117
CORTEVA, INC.37.80%46 549
QL RESOURCES18.38%2 876
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.7.14%1 688
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.-0.76%1 311
GENTING PLANTATIONS-2.99%1 281